MAGIX Software announced a major new update to its award-winning recording, restoration and mastering platform with the launch of Samplitude Pro X8 and the Pro X8 Suite.

Samplitude Pro X has pioneered the development of sophisticated mastering and precise editing solutions for musicians and professional audio engineers alike. Now there is Samplitude Pro X8.

MAGIX introduces significant performance and workflow improvements with the launch of Samplitude Pro X8, which introduces a number of new features designed to further simplify the audio design workflow. The company says that Samplitude Pro X8 and the Pro X8 Suite deliver industry-leading intelligent visualization and object-oriented effects, as Advanced Spectral Cleaning, Comping and AudioWarp Features enhance the award-winning DAW.

For nearly three decades, MAGIX says, “Samplitude Pro X has pioneered the development of sophisticated mastering and precise editing solutions for musicians and professional audio engineers alike. The industry-unique audio engine is industry renowned for delivering pure, unadulterated sound with maximum clarity, setting new standards in the professional audio sector.”

Samplitude Pro X8 Suite

Samplitude Pro X delivers professional capabilities on all stages of production, empowering musicians and audio engineers of any skill level to complete an entire production from recording and mixing to exporting the final master files.

Samplitude Pro X key features include:

Object-oriented Effects: Virtual effects can be applied non-destructively on different objects within a single clip. This industry-unique feature makes it possible to use different effect chains on the same track – a massive time saver;

Spectral Processing: Automatically cleans the audio signal from unwanted background noise, with the option to search for similar audio material in the project to speed up the cleaning process;

Loudness Visualization: Machine-learning based representation of loudness and volume, helping users to control the perception of sound by the human ear. Includes special presets for broadcasting – perfect for radio stations;

Wave Form Coloring: Clearly shows harmonic and inharmonic frequency content, making it easy to differentiate between noise and tones, and simplifying the identification and correction of any issues;

Monitoring Panel: Helps users to optimize for any quality of speaker, so they can confidently mix and master their tracks accordingly.

What’s New in Samplitude Pro X8

Samplitude Pro X8 introduces a number of new features designed to further simplify the audio design workflow for enthusiasts and professionals alike, including:

Comping – Simplifies the recording workflow by providing a convenient way to select the best from multiple takes and seamlessly merge them into a whole. Automatic grouping speeds up the process and enhances the intuitive approach;

AudioWarp – Eliminates the need for time-consuming and costly post-processing. The timing of audio can be easily corrected, and individual segments can be revisited as needed. Advanced time-stretch algorithms ensure excellent sound quality;

Multi Codec Export – Allows for simultaneous export of multiple target formats and codecs with a single click. Configurable settings can be saved in presets, significantly streamlining the workflow;

Marker Track – By using color-coded markers on multiple lanes, users can keep a perfect overview of their project and all relevant information, including collective moving and editing for comfortable organization.

Samplitude Pro X8 and Samplitude Pro X8 Suite are available immediately as either a perpetual license, or as a subscription. For more information follow the link to MAGIX’s website.