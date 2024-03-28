MAGIX launches SOUND FORGE Pro 18, a major update to its award-winning recording, audio editing and mastering platform for musicians and audio engineers.

New instant AI-powered text-to-speech, 3D reverb effects and integration with StoryBlocks are some of the powerful new features in SOUND FORGE Pro 18.

For nearly 30 years, SOUND FORGE Pro has earned the reputation among musicians worldwide as one of the industry’s most sophisticated, elegant and feature-rich applications for recording, in-depth waveform editing, audio restoration and mastering. Now MAGIX Software announces new enhancements to its award-winning recording, audio editing and mastering platform for musicians with the launch of SOUND FORGE Pro 18.

SOUND FORGE Pro 18 enables musicians to record up to 32 channels of 64-bit/768 kHz of, MAGIX says, “crystal clear audio” with ultimate stability and extremely low latency. With the launch of SOUND FORGE Pro 18, MAGIX introduces a breadth of new features and high-quality effects, powered by advanced DSP algorithms, including:

3D Reverb FX: New 3D Reverb FX enables users to create virtual rooms based on the spatial arrangement of their tracks and elevate sound from stereo to 10 channels to explore endless possibilities for sound design;

AI-Powered Text-to-Speech: New AI-powered Text-to-Speech feature instantly transforms text into high-quality voiceovers and precise subtitles in up to 100 languages, ideal for content creators, podcasters, or voiceover artist.

Seamless integration with Storyblocks: Storyblocks is now seamlessly integrated into the MAGIX Hub, MAGIX’ online service for creative stock content. SOUND FORGE Pro 18 comes with access to an extensive library of professional, royalty-free assets including visuals and immersive soundscapes directly within the software, enabling users to unleash their creativity without limitations.

In addition to SOUND FORGE Pro 18, MAGIX also introduced SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite, a complete family of audio design tools for recording, editing, and processing audio files. The new SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite features high-quality plugins from MAGIX and industry-renowned partners, including iZotope Ozone 11 Elements & RX 10 Elements and Celemony Melodyne Essential 5. Highlight of the new Suite includes:

Mastering and restoration with iZotope Ozone 11 Elements & RX 10 Elements

VST engine & ARA2 support

dynamicEQ with oversampling (exclusive to the Suite)

32-channel audio recording, editing and processing

Recordings with up to 64-bit/768 kHz

Countless audio effects and plug-ins for sound design, mixing & mastering

Celemony Melodyne essential 5 (exclusive to the Suite)

AI-Powered Text-To-Speech

Storyblocks Content

3D Reverb FX

SOUND FORGE Pro 18 and the SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite are available immediately and are priced as follows:

SOUND FORGE Pro 18

Perpetual license: $399.00 USD

Upgrade license: $199.00 USD

SOUND FORGE Pro 18 365

Monthly subscription : $27.99 USD

12 month subscription : $14.99 USD

SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite

Perpetual license: $599 USD

Upgrade license: $299 USD

SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite 365

Monthly subscription: $34.99 USD

12 months subscription: $19.99 USD