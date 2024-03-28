New instant AI-powered text-to-speech, 3D reverb effects and integration with StoryBlocks are some of the powerful new features in SOUND FORGE Pro 18.
For nearly 30 years, SOUND FORGE Pro has earned the reputation among musicians worldwide as one of the industry’s most sophisticated, elegant and feature-rich applications for recording, in-depth waveform editing, audio restoration and mastering. Now MAGIX Software announces new enhancements to its award-winning recording, audio editing and mastering platform for musicians with the launch of SOUND FORGE Pro 18.
SOUND FORGE Pro 18 enables musicians to record up to 32 channels of 64-bit/768 kHz of, MAGIX says, “crystal clear audio” with ultimate stability and extremely low latency. With the launch of SOUND FORGE Pro 18, MAGIX introduces a breadth of new features and high-quality effects, powered by advanced DSP algorithms, including:
- 3D Reverb FX: New 3D Reverb FX enables users to create virtual rooms based on the spatial arrangement of their tracks and elevate sound from stereo to 10 channels to explore endless possibilities for sound design;
- AI-Powered Text-to-Speech: New AI-powered Text-to-Speech feature instantly transforms text into high-quality voiceovers and precise subtitles in up to 100 languages, ideal for content creators, podcasters, or voiceover artist.
- Seamless integration with Storyblocks: Storyblocks is now seamlessly integrated into the MAGIX Hub, MAGIX’ online service for creative stock content. SOUND FORGE Pro 18 comes with access to an extensive library of professional, royalty-free assets including visuals and immersive soundscapes directly within the software, enabling users to unleash their creativity without limitations.
In addition to SOUND FORGE Pro 18, MAGIX also introduced SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite, a complete family of audio design tools for recording, editing, and processing audio files. The new SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite features high-quality plugins from MAGIX and industry-renowned partners, including iZotope Ozone 11 Elements & RX 10 Elements and Celemony Melodyne Essential 5. Highlight of the new Suite includes:
- Mastering and restoration with iZotope Ozone 11 Elements & RX 10 Elements
- VST engine & ARA2 support
- dynamicEQ with oversampling (exclusive to the Suite)
- 32-channel audio recording, editing and processing
- Recordings with up to 64-bit/768 kHz
- Countless audio effects and plug-ins for sound design, mixing & mastering
- Celemony Melodyne essential 5 (exclusive to the Suite)
- AI-Powered Text-To-Speech
- Storyblocks Content
- 3D Reverb FX
SOUND FORGE Pro 18 and the SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite are available immediately and are priced as follows:
SOUND FORGE Pro 18
Perpetual license: $399.00 USD
Upgrade license: $199.00 USD
SOUND FORGE Pro 18 365
Monthly subscription : $27.99 USD
12 month subscription : $14.99 USD
SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite
Perpetual license: $599 USD
Upgrade license: $299 USD
SOUND FORGE Pro 18 Suite 365
Monthly subscription: $34.99 USD
12 months subscription: $19.99 USD
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now