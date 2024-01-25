Sequoia, the mastering platform of choice for global music industry sensations, including Billie Eilish, Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar and their engineers, gets a massive update!

MAGIX Software announced a sweeping new update to its award-winning high end professional audio engineering and mastering platform with the launch of the all new Sequoia 17.

The development team from MAGIX Pro Audio – the creators of Sequoia 17 – have invested significant resources, tapping into its global user base of musicians and audio engineers for input and feedback, to develop this comprehensive update. the results are for professionals to try in the all new sequoia 17. The groundbreaking update elevates, according to MAGIX Software, “professional audio engineering and mastering to new heights.”

Key highlights include:

Object-Oriented Editing: Real-time application of plug-ins, AUX sends, EQ, and automation at object level for maximum flexibility;

32-Channel Surround + 3D Audio, Ambisonics and vector-based amplitude panning;

Visualizations and metering for different inputs, outputs and sub-mixes;

Source-Destination Cut: Enables working on source material and projects in parallel;

Live Editing Workflow: Unrestricted cut, preview, and export during recording;

Native Support of EuCon, Mackie Control and Mackie HUI-compatible control.

New features introduced in Sequoia 17 include:

Optimized Design: Modern flat layout for enhanced overview during all editing tasks;

Support for 32-bit recording formats: Maximum dynamic range for pristine quality;

Auto-Conforming: Synchronizes sound from video and audio recordings, including export of EDLs;

ARA2 Support: Seamless integration of ARA2 plug-ins directly on track for a more immediate workflow;

Improved Hardware Integration: Use hardware effects as latency-compensated plug-ins in the mixer;

Revised Comping: Quickly combines all of the best takes into one perfect version;

AudioWarp: Optimizes the timing of recordings in a non-destructive way;

Marker Track: Clearly marks objects with colors and notes for a perfect overview.

40% of the Billboard 100 hit songs used Sequoia

For over 20 years, Sequoia has earned the reputation among professional musicians and high-end audio engineers worldwide as one of the industry’s most sophisticated, elegant and feature-rich applications for audio editing and mastering. Renowned studios around the globe count on the reliability, intuitive workflow and innovative editing tools offered by Sequoia Pro. Broadcasters use the flexible network and hardware integration, while expert sound engineers rely on its steadfast performance for studio and live recording.

Global music industry sensations, including Billie Eilish, Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar and their engineers have all relied on Sequoia as their mastering platform of choice. Throughout its legacy, a staggering 40% of the Billboard 100 hit songs have been mastered using Sequoia, demonstrating its standing as a pinnacle in sound quality and fidelity.

Nicolas De Porcel, RIAA Diamond Certified Mastering Engineer for Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Baby Keem commented, “Sequoia is my preferred DAW, and it is the only one I will ever use to master!”

Sequoia 17 is available immediately with prices starting at $1,500.00 USD for a perpetual license, or $39.00 USD per month for a subscription. Follow the link for more information, or to purchase Sequoia 17.