Presented as the highly efficient all-round audio solution for beginner, SOUND FORGE Audio Studio reaches version 16, with even more tools to edit and combine audio files in a wide range of formats.

The latest version of SOUND FORGE Audio Studio has arrived, and it offers, according to MAGIX, even more advanced options for editing any kind of audio file.

SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 16 delivers everything needed for any kind of audio task and is perfect for anyone starting out in audio editing. From high-resolution recording for podcasts or vocals and wave editing to mastering and restoration, SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 16 is, says MAGIX, the ideal complete package for anyone who wants to edit audio files in just a few clicks and achieve professional results.

The latest version of SOUND FORGE Audio Studio offers, according to MAGIX, even more advanced options for editing any kind of audio file. This all-round tool for intuitive audio editing makes it easy to edit and output high-quality recordings across multiple channels, shape your sound the way you want, and edit and combine audio files in a wide range of formats. Here are some of the features:

modernEQ

The modernEQ tool enables users to adjust and shape sound according to their personal preferences. Precise adjustments can also be made to audio material in no time at all. The restoration software makes frequency spectrum visualization and stereo width processing of the signal a breeze.

modernReverb

The simple and clear user interface in modernReverb offers presets for all tastes. The presets enable a spatial sound experience with the highest sound quality, as well as the perfect reverb for any audio material.

New resampling engine

Resampling is an essential tool for mixing and mastering. With the new and redesigned resampling engine in SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 16, it’s now possible to achieve crystal-clear resampling quality at a wide range of sampling rates. No matter which formats and codecs are combined, the resampling engine makes sure they’re compatible and gets the best results for your audio material.

High quality recording and editing on multiple channels

SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 16 enables high-quality audio recording for podcasts or music. Audio recording at up to 32-bit/ 384 kHz is possible. These audio files can also be edited on up to six channels for impressive Surround sound.

Highlights at a glance:

NEW! modernEQ

NEW! modernReverb

NEW! New resampling engine

Editing for audio files with up to 6 channels

Audio recording at up to 32-bit/384 kHz

Audio editing using the event tool

Instant Action

wizardFX Suite (3 effects: delay, chorus, flanger extended to 11)

Oscilloscope for visualization

Professional audio editing effects (including iZotope Ozone Elements 9)

User interface adjustable in 4 selectable color settings modernEQ

The latest version of SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 16 is available on subscription from only $2.99 or as a perpetual license for $59.99 from MAGIX store.