MAGIX introduced new versions of two classics this April: ACID Pro, back with its first major update in ten years, and SOUND FORGE Pro 12, which receives its biggest update since its launch, a quarter of a century ago.

Since MAGIX acquired SOUND FORGE and ACID Pro from Sony, back in 2016, that the company was been working on development of both titles. SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 12 and SOUND FORGE Pro Mac 3 were released first, and this April started with MAGIX announcing the release of SOUND FORGE Pro 12, which the company believes will set a new benchmark in precision audio processing.

This important milestone release also marks the audio master’s 25th anniversary, as SOUND FORGE Pro began as a revolutionary mastering workstation for audio engineers in 1993. Since then the software has been adopted by many leading audio professionals the world over, such as Ted Perlman, Paul Brown and Anthony Casuccio. Now the program returns with more features, more processing power and more audio tools.

SOUND FORGE Pro 12, says MAGIX, “further enhances the traditional strengths of SOUND FORGE Pro by adding new cutting-edge mastering and restoration features, along with modern hardware and platform compatibility. The software has a new 64-bit architecture and a large suite of additional plug-in effects, which now benefit from VST3 compatibility. DSD formats are supported in the new version and allow for import and export of audio files in optimal quality. SOUND FORGE Pro 12 also makes use of innovative psychoacoustic mastering, which can prevent conversion artifacts through high-quality Pow-r Dithering algorithms.”

Four tools from MAGIX’s high-end broadcasting software SEQUOIA were also added in the new version. The Wave Hammer 2.0 tool offers automatic mastering options while still giving users total control over their sound. The features DeHisser, DeClicker/DeCrackler and DeClipper provide SOUND FORGE Pro extensive audio restoration capabilities.

With all of these additions and enhancements, SOUND FORGE Pro 12 can step up to any audio task. From pro-quality multichannel recording to broadcast level mastering, precision editing to pristine restoration, this latest version is the ultimate audio editing tool for audio professionals, says Magix.

SOUND FORGE Pro 12 Suite has also been announced which adds the highly innovative spectrum analysis tool SPECTRALAYERS Pro 5. This is a sound designer’s dream as it presents the user with a complete spectral visualization of the audio and allows every aspect of a recording to be shaped within a stunning graphical environment. The Suite also contains high-value plug-ins like iZotopes RX Elements and Ozone 8 Elements.

Finally, MAGIX Software is also offering SOUND FORGE Pro 365 which is a flexible subscription service that allows users to enjoy the many professional features of SOUND FORGE Pro 12 for low monthly fees from $14.99 per month.

SOUND FORGE’s product owner Thomas Wolf, says: “All improvements in SOUND FORGE Pro 12 are based on feedback from our users. We completely focused on their requests. The overall performance of SOUND FORGE Pro has been considerably enhanced by bringing the software to the 64-bit platform, and the new VST3 support grants access to a huge variety of plug-in effects. We’ve also added a large number of professional plug-ins and features but the software retains an intuitive workflow. We truly believe that, on its 25th anniversary, SOUND FORGE Pro 12 sets a new benchmark for the professional audio production industry.”

There are three versions of SOUND FORGE Pro 12 to choose from: SOUND FORGE Pro 12, costing $399.00, SOUND FORGE Pro 12 Suite for $599.00 and SOUND FORGE Pro 365 – from $14.99/month. For more information visit SOUND FORGE’s page at MAGIX’s website.

ACID Pro is the second software released this month. The revolutionary loop-based Digital Audio Workstation ACID Pro is back with its first major update in ten years, as the last one was made by the previous owner Sony Creative Software, in 2008.

MAGIX Software has completely overhauled the software that revolutionised loop-based music making 20 years ago and has added many new professional features, instruments and effects and an all-powerful 64-bit architecture. Yet with a brand new, sleek and modern interface and its innovative loop-based compositional environment, the software retains the easy workflow that it is famous for. ACID Pro has been revitalized for today’s creative artist and producer but is as easy to use today as it was at its release 20 years ago.

ACID Pro 8 not only represents a major upgrade of the software but demonstrates MAGIX Software’s commitment to the brand going forward. Indeed, the company will be adding VST3 support in a free update later this year. ACID Pro 8 is sure to please both new users looking for a creative DAW that marries top-spec features with ease of use, and also its large and loyal fanbase –with whom MAGIX has worked closely together in developing many of the new updates.

The new features include:

Whether you are making 24-bit, 192kHz multitrack recordings, mixing with multiple effects in real time, or composing with dozens of plug-in instruments – thanks to its new powerful 64-bit architecture, ACID Pro 8 will step up to the plate and offer all the latency free power you need and support for state-of-the-art 64-bit instruments.

With the new interface, MAGIX has redesigned the GUI to enhance working in a dimmed environment and further improve ACID Pro’s famed ease of use. The sleek and modern interface makes navigating and editing a breeze.

MAGIX has also added over $1000 of instruments, loops and effects to ACID Pro 8. There’s powerful virtual analogue synthesizer from DN-e1; first-class effect plug-ins and high-quality audio tools from essentialFX Suite; screaming guitar effects by way of Vandal SE; flexible and high-quality sampling from Vita 2; plus 11 Vita solo instruments that cover everything from Pop Drums to Cinematic Synths. ACID Pro 8 also comes with a 9GB library of all new ACIDized loops and samples.

MAGIX has also announced producerplanet.com: a new comprehensive online content platform where users can purchase even more ACIDized loops, sounds and instruments. There is also ACID Pro 365, thorough which MAGIX now also offers a flexible subscription service. Users get all the power and functionality of the regular ACID Pro 8 but enjoy all future updates, full support plus additional instruments and effects for a monthly fee from $7.99.

“ACID Pro has a long, distinguished history and a very large and loyal following. It was vital, then, that we spent a long-time consulting with this ACID community of artists and producers over how we should improve the software. We are very pleased that most of their suggestions have been included in ACID Pro 8. This enormous passion of the ACID fan base has really transferred to me and my team,” says Torsten Heise, ACID Pro 8’s product owner. “We firmly believe that, with its enhanced power and features-set, this latest version of ACID Pro will appeal to those users and a completely new generation of creative musicians and professional producers. ACID Pro 8 heralds a new dawn in the software’s glorious history and will become the DAW of choice for today’s forward-thinking and creative artists.”

ACID Pro 8 is available for a price of $149.00, while ACID Pro 365 is available, as mentioned above, from $7.99 per month. Find more information following the link to ACID Pro’s page on Magix’s website.