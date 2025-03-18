The new Sequoia 17.3 with native integration of Dolby Atmos and General ADM creates an immersive audio experience extending beyond traditional surround sound systems.

The audio world has been waiting for this one and now MAGIX Software delivers: with this new development, Sequoia 17.3 – the company’s award-winning high end professional audio engineering and mastering platform – now enables audio engineers and musicians to create immersive audio experiences that extend beyond traditional surround sound systems.

The integration of Dolby Atmos into Sequoia Pro and the development of a dedicated ADM solution for seamless immersive workflows were first announced back in January, when the Berlin-based software company presented the latest milestones in the further development of the DAW at the NAMM Show in California. It was announced, then, that the development team of MAGIX’s most powerful audio suite was working on the next major update with fundamental new features.

According to MAGIX Software, support for Dolby Atmos allows users to easily manipulate sound, placing and moving in three-dimensional space, including overhead, to create a more realistic and enveloping sound environment. Additionally with the release of Sequoia 17.3, the new ADM Editor allows users to create and manage ADM (Audio Definition Model) metadata for immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos. This feature provides audio engineers with precise control over audio objects, metadata, and export settings.

Here is everything you need to know about the update and what is new in Sequoia 17.3:

The new release of Sequoia 17.3 expands the available channel bus setups for Dolby 5.1 and 7.1, as well as Dolby Atmos configurations from 5.1.2 up to 9.1.6. These new bus setups enhance workflow compatibility and provide greater flexibility, particularly for surround and immersive Atmos-based productions.

Additional key benefits include:

Enhanced Immersion: Provides a more realistic and engaging audio experience by placing sounds in a three-dimensional space.

Creative Control: Allows sound designers and engineers to precisely control the location of sounds, enhancing creative expression.

Versatile Application: Suitable for various industries, including film, gaming, and music, where immersive sound is crucial.

Audience Engagement: Captivates the audience by making them feel like they are part of the action, improving overall experience.

Sequoia 17.3: Deep Heritage in Sound Design and Audio Engineering

For over 20 years, Sequoia has earned the reputation among professional musicians and high-end audio engineers worldwide as one of the industry’s most sophisticated, elegant and feature-rich applications for audio editing and mastering. Global music industry sensations, including Billie Eilish, Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar and their engineers have all relied on Sequoia as their mastering platform of choice. Throughout its legacy, a staggering 40% of the Billboard 100 hit songs have been mastered using Sequoia, demonstrating its standing as a pinnacle in sound quality and fidelity.

The development team from MAGIX Pro Audio – the creators of Sequoia 17.3 – have invested significant resources, tapping into its global user base of musicians and audio engineers for input and feedback, to develop this award-winning mastering tool.

Key features and highlights of Sequoia 17.3 include:

Object-Oriented Editing: Real-time application of plug-ins, AUX sends, EQ, and automation at object level for maximum flexibility;

Supports bus configurations of up to 24-channels, and includes support for ITU, Dolby Atmos, Auro-3D setups;

Visualizations and metering for different inputs, outputs and sub-mixes;

Source-Destination Cut: Enables working on source material and projects in parallel;

Live Editing Workflow: Unrestricted cut, preview, and export during recording;

Native Support for EuCon, Mackie HUI and Console 1.

Additional workflow features in Sequoia 17.3 include:

Optimized Design: Modern flat layout for enhanced overview during all editing tasks;

Support for 32-bit recording formats: Maximum dynamic range for pristine quality;

Auto-Conforming: Synchronizes sound from video and audio recordings, including export of EDLs;

ARA2 Support: Seamless integration of ARA2 plug-ins directly on track for a more immediate workflow;

Improved Hardware Integration: Use hardware effects as latency-compensated plug-ins in the mixer;

Revised Comping: Quickly combines all of the best takes into one perfect version;

AudioWarp: Optimizes the timing of recordings in a non-destructive way;

Marker Track: Clearly marks objects with colors and notes for a perfect overview.

Sequoia 17.3 is available immediately with prices starting at $1,500.00 USD for a perpetual license, or $39.00 USD per month for a subscription. Follow the link for more information and a complete list of new features.