VEGAS Creative Software and its parent company, MAGIX Software GmbH, today announced their acquisition by RM Equity Partners, a leading European investor in digital businesses.

Robert Rutkowski, appointed by RM Equity Partners as the CEO of MAGIX, defines new opportunities for growth in the burgeoning creator economy with VEGAS Pro central to MAGIX strategy for the future.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for MAGIX, which successfully concludes its voluntary restructuring process and moves forward with strong financial backing and a renewed strategic vision. Alongside the acquisition, Robert Rutkowski has been appointed as the CEO of MAGIX, ushering in a new era of innovation and growth for the company.

Over the past few years, the team at VEGAS Creative Software has sharpened its focus on the burgeoning creator economy which includes independent content creators, professional video producers, social media influencers, and corporate video teams. These creators need flexible tools that not only support their creativity but empower them to explore it even further. This acquisition fuels the effort to deliver powerful yet intuitive video and audio tools and lead MAGIX into a new era of success and growth.

“The explosive growth of the creator economy presents an exciting opportunity for MAGIX and VEGAS Creative Software,” said Rutkowski. “Our tools are uniquely positioned to serve creators at all levels, from aspiring YouTubers to high-end film producers. With support from RM Equity Partners, we’re doubling down on efforts to deliver seamless, powerful, and efficient workflows for our community.”

Gary Rebholz, Chief Product Officer for the MAGIX video product line, added: “Content creators demand speed, flexibility, and professional-grade tools that enhance—not hinder—their creative process. VEGAS Pro is built for exactly that. The software offers an intuitive and high-performance editing experience that allows creators to focus on storytelling, not technical roadblocks.”

New Leadership, New Infrastructure, and a Vision for 2025

With a strengthened corporate infrastructure, MAGIX and VEGAS Creative Software are set to accelerate product development, expand their market reach, and deepen their commitment to empowering content creators worldwide.

“2025 is a pivotal year for our company. A real mindset shift,” Rutkowski added. “We won’t be satisfied to just sell software—we intend to expand upon and refine a line of software tools that enable users to push the limits of their creativity. A strategy that fully supports them on their creative journey. We aim to build the most creativity-enhancing editing tools ever.”

VEGAS Pro: Designed for the Next Generation of Creators

The latest release, VEGAS Pro 22, continues to refine and strengthen the software’s unique tools and workflow for professional video and audio production. Accessible to creators of all skill levels, VEGAS Pro provides comprehensive editing, color grading, VFX, and audio production tools—all in a streamlined, user-friendly package.