Five days sharing tips on deals with ProVideo Coalition readers. Don’t forget to check our previous notes on deals, because some of them extend beyond this period. See the links at the bottom of the page for previous 2017 Black Friday deals.

Lightworks 50% off

Save 50% when you buy an Outright license of Lightworks V14. But you’ve to be fast, because the promotion is available for this Black Friday weekend only. Use the code BLACK_FRIDAY_2017_OUTRIGHT at the checkout and get your 2017 Emmy award-winning Hollywood blockbuster editor at an amazing price. One thing: Boris FX and Graffiti are also included at this price! Use the code until Sunday 26th midnight (GMT) in the Lightworks shop.

Black Friday Blowout at Filmtools

During this Black Friday, save up to 70% on some products from Filmtools catalog. That’s not all, though, as you can also find products with 50% or 30% off, during this 2017 Black Friday. From small flashlights to big monitors, from batteries to sliders, tripods or stabilizers, this big Black Friday Blowout makes Filmtools a place to visit to check all promotions available.

Additional $10 on ON1 Photo RAW 2018

ON1 continues to tell Lightroom users that this is the time to change to a new photo editor, and for Black Friday the company has a new offer: Lightroom users can get an additional $10 off the already discounted sale price of ON1 Photo RAW 2018 by using coupon code BFRAW for Black Friday! There’s no better time to buy. Check the promotion at ON1’s website.

Avid for Avid deals

Whether it is Audio or Video, Avid has a deal for you on the company’s 2017 Black Friday deals. Examples? Save 50% on Sibelius upgrades and trade-ups, 75% off Pro Sound Effects Essentials library, or get the Symphony Option for $99. Or discover how to get every audio plug-in from Avid free for a year. Visit the Black Friday deals page to find all about it. Read all about it!

55% off Oloneo PhotoEngine

Get Oloneo PhotoEngine and pay 55% less for it. That’s the offer from Oloneo for 2017 Black Friday. Oloneo PhotoEngine is, says the company, the only HDR imaging, RAW processing and dynamic relighting application offering professional photographers full control over light and exposure in real-time. Offer ends December 27, 2017. Interested? Visit Oloneo’s website.

A Lumu T-shirt or bag

OK, this is different. Black Friday Cyber Monday deal for Lumu is a free Lumu T-shirt and bag for the first 100 Lumu Power customers. The new Lumu T-Shirt is designed and fabricated, says the company, “in the same manner as all of our products. Incredible comfort and minimum of design additions make it an ideal selection for all creative adventures.” The deal is available for limited time, until Tuesday 2017-11-28 12am (EST). Visit the website for more information.

LockCircle’s Black Friday

LockCircle, the small Italian company created by Brian Emo and known for its passion for quality production tools has a selection of products available for this 2017 Black Friday. To find out your discount, you just need to introduce the coupon code BFLC17 at the checkout page and discover your Black Friday discount! Products have up to 50% off, but you’ve to be fast, as the deal is available only until November 24, 2017.

30% at NewBlue FX

Whether you want Amplify, Titler Live 3 Complete, TotalFX5 or any of the other products from NewBlue FX, one thing is sure. You can save on over 40 products from the company, during this Black Friday, extended for some days. NewBlue FX calls it “The Biggest Sale of the Year” and adds that you can save 30% on many of its products. Visit the website to find more information.

Up to 30% at Digital Rebellion

Digital Rebellion is offering all its products at their educational price through December 3rd. That’s a saving of up to 30%. Pro Maintenance Tools, which usually costs $129, will cost you only $99. Check the website for complete information on the maintenance and workflow tools for video professionals available from Digital Rebellion.

Check PVC’s Day One of 2017 Black Friday deals and PVC’s Day Two of 2017 Black Friday deals and PVC’s Day Three of 2017 Black Friday deals and PVC’s Day Four of 2017 Black Friday deals. Don’t miss them!

Was This Post Helpful: