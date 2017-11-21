A single day initially, Black Friday became a “loooong Friday”, as it is now an event that takes some days, paving the way for Cyber Monday, another excuse for consumers to justify their role. After this little note on the evolution of the event, let’s look at the bargains. Don’t miss the Day One bargains, which you can find following the link at the bottom of this page. More Black Friday deals soon!

Borix FX: up to 50% of all products

For one week only, take 30-50% off all products in the Boris Web Shop. This special Black Friday sale includes a massive savings on the newest products, including the recently released Sapphire 11, Continuum 11, and Mocha VR with the Continuum VR Unit. All purchase options are now on sale including upgrades, annual subscriptions, and the lower cost Continuum Units and Sapphire Units packages. Borix FX Black Friday ends, officially, November 28, 2017 at midnight EST. Now you know!

1500 classes at Creative Live

In 2009 Chase Jarvis and Craig Swanson started kicking around the idea of making workshops online to inspire and support people with the tools to develop their creative skills. The base for Creative Live was set, and now you can get 50% off some of the classes, giving you a head start on the company’s best Black Friday deals. From photography to video, audio or how to run your business, there a lot to choose from. Check Creative Live’s website for all the deals.

Western Digital’s Black Friday

If you’ve got a massive number of files you want to store and back up, this week’s deals from Western Digital on massive storage will make you jump for joy. Examples? A MyBook recertifed with 6TB capacity for $109.99. But there is more, so have a look at the page. You know the drill.The deals are available Nov 20 – 26, 2017 only.Visit Western Digital’s website before all Black Friday deals end!

66% of Landscape Photography Magazine

Landscape Photography Magazine celebrates Black Friday offering a 66% discount on its annual subscription, meaning you’ll pay only $12.99 for 12 issues. LPM, as is often referred, is a digital publication focused on bringing you advice, inspirational photography, tutorials, tests, the latest news and more.Some of the most popular photographers from around the world are on its contributor list, so if the theme interests you, check the Black Friday deals.

DJI’s sales on Black Friday

Up to $150 off selected items is DJI’s way to celebrate Black Friday. One example is the Mavic Pro Fly More Combo, which can be bought for $1,149 from November 22 until November 27. You save $150 from the regular price of $1,299, and you also receive a free landing pad, propeller guards, and control stick protector. The Spark also costs only $399 in the same period, less $100 then usually. But there is more, so check DJI’s store.

Bundles at Video Guys

A LaCie 4TB Rugged Thunderbolt 3 USBc with MAGIX Vegas Pro 15 EDIT for $299.99 instead of $448.00 is one of the offers you can find at Video Guys for 2017 Black Friday. There is more, though. For example, NewBlueFX Transitions 5 Ultimate with 30% off, or a YI 4K 6 Camera bundle with 360Rize for VR 360 Video Production, for $1,150.00 instead of $1,594.94.00. Visit VideoGuys website for more deals.

Re-Fuel batteries and more

15% off site wide is the main promotion on offer at Re-Fuel, the brand that evolved from a single battery pack, developed to extend the shooting time of a GoPro camera. Whether you want portable chargers – with 10% off – or protection products, which have 15% off, this Black Friday is the time to go shopping. And any orders above $25 get free shipping! Fin all the information about these promotions following the link to Re-Fuel’s website.

Save 50% on Flixel

Flixel, the name behind the magic of Cinemagraphs, unfortunately a Mac only software, celebrates the date with its biggest Black Friday Sale ever. Sign-up today and save 50% on your first year. The Flixel Plan includes all of te company’s apps and web hosting, meaning you get Cinemagraph Pro for macOS, Cinemagraph Pro for iOS, Persecond for macOS and theFlixel Cloud. Use coupon code MAKEMAGIC at checkout and save $100. The offer is only good for new Flixel plan subscribers, and quantities are extremely limited.

