GoPro: get a Karma now

GoPro has different products available for 2017 Black Friday deals, but one may be on the top of your list. Save big on Karma with HERO6 Black, for $799.99. The offer is available until Monday, November 27, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. PST and applies to purchases of Karma with HERO6 Black made on gopro.com. it’s the best Karma deal yet, but there are other GoPro products you should check during this period.

Rocky Nook books

It’s that time of the year again, and Rocky Nook has you covered when it comes to reading material. Print books and bundles will cost less 50% than usual when using the code TURKEY17 to buy any of the books from the vast catalog. Check the deals rapidly, as the 2017 Black Friday deals from Rocky Nook expire November 25 2017 at 11:59pm PST.

SmallHD products and bundles

Get the SmallHD 702 OLED Bundle, built around a rugged 7-inch monitor with stunning OLED color for $1,299.00 instead of $1,707.96. Or get the 502 + SideFinder, the only HD viewfinder with a 1080p flip out display, for $999.00 instead of $1,478.98. These are some of the products available for the 2017 Black Friday deals from SmallHD. Find these and more visiting the company’s website.

Red Giant: no Black Friday sales

Red Giant runs away from the tradition, and does not have a Black Friday or even Cyber Monday sale. But on December 5, 2017, the company starts the Red Giant Year End Sale, with 40% off everything in the redgiant.com store, for 24 hours only. The sale discount is for everything in the Red Giant store: Full licenses, Upgrades, Full Suites, Individual products and the Academic store (which is already 50% off). Mark the date and have your credit card ready!

35% off at DitoGear

The 2017 Black Friday sales at DitoGear start on Friday, November 24th and will last through the whole weekend, until Monday, November 27th. There is a 35% discount on most kits and bundles, and final prices will be visible on the website. Whether you want a OmniSlider Animators Motion Control, a DitoGear Chase Car Kit, a OmniSlider Evolution Motion Control or any other of the products from DitoGear, visit the website for more information.

Rhino’s Black Friday

Rhino’s 2017 Black Friday deals are available Friday at 12:01AM (PST) and you’ve to use the code BLACKFRIDAY when checking out with any of the products from their catalog to receive 20% off your order. From single products to bundles, there is a lot to choose from. Remember, though, that, Rhino as a limited quantity for this sale so be sure to get your hands on the gear you’ve been wanting before the deal ends!

