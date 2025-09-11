Everyone knows what a compositor does, right? Well, probably not.

One of the most valuable lessons I have learned from many years of experience is that there are many different types of productions. The broad term “film and television” covers a huge range of markets, budgets, intended audiences, expectations, office cultures, and so on.

There isn’t really such a thing as a typical, or average production.

When it comes to the specific role of a compositor, then even people who have worked as a compositor for many years may not realise just how broad the overall industry is. While many may have started with the ambition of working on Hollywood blockbusters, it’s easy to overlook other sectors including advertising, corporate productions, live events, conferences & product launches, as well as online platforms.

In some cases the role of a compositor is obvious, but there are many cases where the role of the compositor is less about flashy VFX and more about file wrangling and project management.

What I’m looking at today are those cases where the compositor plays a subtle role, perhaps not obvious on the screen, but vital to overall pipelines and workflows.

