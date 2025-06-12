Manfrotto has launched the ONE Hybrid Tripod, a new support system designed specifically for professional content creators working with mirrorless cameras across both photography and video.

The new tripod from Manfrotto, which combines photo and video tripod features in one streamlined solution, will debut at the BiLD Expo at the Javits Center in New York on June 17–18.

Announced as a unique new tripod system for mirrorless cameras, the ONE Hybrid is the first tripod, Manfrotto claims, designed to address the challenges posed to hybrid creators. Traditionally, users have had to choose between tripods tailored for stills or those built for motion, but with the new support system that is no longer needed, as the ONE Hybrid combines photo and video tripod features in one streamlined solution.

“The ONE Hybrid Tripod is the result of an extensive user research program involving professionals across Europe, Asia, and the U.S.,” said Paolo Frison, Program Director at Manfrotto. “From field tests with mirrorless creators in Tokyo and Los Angeles to workshops with our top partners in Europe and Asia, every feature, from the new leg shape to the XCHANGE system, was driven by real-world feedback. We didn’t just design for hybrid creators; we designed with them.”

The tripod introduces a new non-round leg shape, designed to deliver the stability expected from photo tripods while improving torsional resistance for smooth video panning. It also includes XTEND, a patented mechanism that allows all leg sections to be deployed simultaneously in a single action for speedy setups or quickly adjusted on the fly with no downtime.

At the core of the design is a new versatile center column that delivers multiple functions in a compact form. The column can be:

Tilted horizontally using the Q90 mechanism, ideal for overhead and flat-lay photography.

Adjusted for levelling, allowing fine-tuned horizon correction without repositioning the legs – useful for video or uneven terrain.

Removed for ground-level shooting, enabling extreme low-angle shots often difficult to achieve with standard tripods, or extended with optional column modules for high perspectives.

Slid vertically, allowing quick and precise height adjustments without disturbing the tripod’s leg positioning – saving time and maintaining framing accuracy.

Another key feature is XCHANGE, Manfrotto’s new quick release system, which allows users to swap tripod heads, sliders, or other accessories in a single swift action without tools simplifying transitions between different setups and workflows.

“I’ve been through a lot of tripods over the years, some good, some not so much, but the ONE Hybrid is definitely going into my regular kit,” said professional content creator, Alex Boulton. “It’s one of the few supports I’ve used that genuinely works for both photo and video without compromise. The transitions are quick, the movements feel solid and smooth, and it doesn’t get in the way when I’m working fast. Manfrotto clearly had creators in mind with this, it just works, and that makes my job a lot easier.”

When paired with the new XCHANGE system ready 500X Fluid Video Head, the ONE Tripod becomes a unified, professional-grade system that removes the need for separate photo and video supports. The fluid drag system offers smooth pan and tilt movement, and a selectable counterbalance optimised for cameras around 2.4 kg, delivers extra control. A hinged camera plate makes it easy to switch between landscape and portrait orientations, giving creators greater flexibility without interrupting their workflow.

The Manfrotto ONE Hybrid Tripod, available in carbon fiber or aluminum, and the 500X Fluid Video Head can be purchased separately or together as part of a complete hybrid support system. Both products are available to order now from authorised Manfrotto dealers. Visitors to BiLD Expo at the Javits Center in New York on June 17–18 will be the first to see and try the new system in person.