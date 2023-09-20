Designed with the workflow of professional videographers and film crews in mind, the PRO Light Cineloader collection, available in three sizes, offer a new hybrid approach to protection.

Quietly introduced during Summer, the new PRO Light Cineloader bags from Manfrotto ensure you are ready to shoot by fitting fully rigged cameras inside, enhancing on-set efficiency and while changing location.

Announced last July, without much fanfare, the new PRO Light Cineloader collection continues to expand Manfrotto’s offer for professional photographers and videographers. The new collection is specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the video and cine industry: it adapts and scales-up to meet the demands of any professional workflow, offering the most robust protection in a versatile and adaptable solution, ideal for any professional assignment.

Available in three sizes which offer a new hybrid approach to protection by combining soft and hard materials, the reinforced side walls and thermoformed protective top lid enables stackability in a flexible – but robust – bag. With generous depth and length, Cineloader bags allow cameras to be stowed fully rigged and ready, enhancing efficiency on set and during location changes. The different sizes suggest different needs and uses, and Manfrotto says the bags are ideal “whether you’re a freelance videographer that needs to pack a whole studio into one bag a video journalist that needs to run to the scene of the latest news stories or part of the video crew shooting the next web series…”

The three bags in the collection

Sizes of the PRO Light Cineloader collection of bags are as follows:

Cineloader Small 12L

The Pro Light Cineloader Small is the lightest and most compact in the range. Ideal for video-journalists on the move, or for the one-man-band that loves a light setup. Tested for a 10kg payload, which offers plenty of options to pack it full of useful camera equipment. Price: $219.99.

Cineloader Medium 25L

The most cross-functional in the range for dimensions and space, the Pro Light Cineloader Medium is the ideal choice for video-journalist crews, or one-man band videographers who need to carry a lot of gear to set. Tested for 15kg payload, this bag is designed to perfectly fit a fully rigged camcorder plus accessories. Price: $279.99.

Cineloader Large 39L

Tested for a payload of 25kg, 4 big modular dividers, seven pockets with internal organization. These are just some of the key features available with the Pro Light Cineloader Large. Developed to carry the whole video studio in one bag, the Cineloader Large can hold an EFP camcorder, plus accessories, tools, audio, and lighting equipment. It is the ideal choice for video and ENG crews looking for a professional solution to carry everything needed for high-demand assignments. Price $319.99.

Manfrotto adds that the laboratory tested M-Guard protection system is fully customisable to meet the demands of every professional assignment, changing from a camera to a drone bag or safely fitting audio or even cargo equipment.