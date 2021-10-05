Designed to slash set up times and make switching setups effortless, the new Manfrotto MOVE EcoSystem is introduced as the ideal solution for fast paced creative environments.

Manfrotto announced MOVE, claiming it is the lightest Quick Release System on the market for dynamic users. The system includes the new Gimbal 300XM and the Gim-Pod, besides the MOVE Quick Release.

Move your camera seamlessly making changing setup effortless and quick. That’s the promises from… MOVE, the new and innovative Quick Release System from Manfrotto, a solution that, according to the company, is designed to increase your pace on set and make switching setups effortless, because it takes only a second to switch between set ups, while providing a rigid hold.

Manfrotto MOVE is designed to reduce downtime when switching between tripods, motion control gear, and stabilizers in fast paced creative environments. At the core of this revolutionary system is a Base and Plate setup that creates a universal connector type. By adding the bases to their varied supports, and the plate to their camera systems, users can quickly switch their cameras rigs from one equipment to the next without having to stop to screw and unscrew varying plates standards. MOVE is powered with 360° range of motion single gesture technology that clicks automatically into place no matter the direction.

MOVE represents not only an interesting solution in terms of allowing creators to work more efficiently on set and to move at the speed of their inspiration but also a wise marketing solution for Manfrotto, as it offers a whole system that will keep users buying into the system. If it works as suggested, it’s not hard to imagine videographers and photographers buying the different products introduced in this new family.

In the studio or on the field

The game changing Quick Release System now revealed offers endless configurations in just 220 grams and is, Manfrotto claims, “the lightest Quick Release System on the market for dynamic users”: it also represents the gateway into Manfrotto’s MOVE Ecosystem of modular designs and functionality dedicated to a wide range of users, as it offers a whole new way to move with mirrorless cameras.

MOVE also features Manfrotto’s new X LOCK system which increases rigidity of the entire kit where it is mounted through its intuitive twist locking mechanism. Manfrotto MOVE is designed to interconnect with the most camera equipment and supports thanks to a universal 3/8” thread connector and 1/4” thread adapter, allowing users to flow instantly between their existing setups and boost their creative potential.

With its slimline anodized aluminum construction and its light weight, MOVE is designed to feel weightless on advanced camera rigs with a payload of up to 20 Kg, allowing the creator to customize the setup without having to make weight considerations. The new MOVE ecosystem signifies an active approach to creating a unique and versatile set up whether you shoot action or interviews, in the studio or on the field; MOVE, Manfrotto says, has you covered.

Gimbal 300XM is also part of MOVE

Manfrotto also introduced the new Gimbal 300XM as part of the MOVE EcoSystem. Gimbal 300XM is designed with a modular approach that allows users detach individual parts and readapt them to create the best configuration for their needs. Videomakers can also integrate their existing gear into their customized configuration to harness the true power of modularity. For example, detaching the 300XM’s remote control handle and attaching it to the base of Manfrotto’s Gimboom, content creators can extend their stabilized shooting radius to just over 2 meters while maintaining complete gimbal functionality. Moreover, thanks to the handles wireless technology, the gimbal head can also be mounted on tripods and sliders to function as a fully remote shooting system.

Manfrotto notes that “this interchangeable approach to designed is heightened by the Gimbal 300XM’s universal 3/8” thread connectors and Manfrotto 501PL standard profile mount which allows users to instantly attach the industry leading plate standards.”

In addition to this revolutionary design, 300XM’s upgraded hardware and software come together to deliver professional level functionality. While the electronic multifunction knob with buttons A and B allows videomakers to mark shooting points that can easily and precisely replicate shots, the balance position memory index means rebalancing times are significantly reduced when switching out cameras. Thanks to a redesigned ergonomic joystick that allows for precision operation, an extra length arm adjustment means CSC and DSLR with a payload up to 3.4 Kg meet even their most advanced objectives on dynamic shoots.

Gim-Pod, a travel kit for dynamic users

The third product announced as part of Manfrotto’s modular MOVE Ecosystem is the Gim-Pod, which allows users to instantly switch from Manfrotto’s award-winning Gimboom to tripod creating the ultimate lightweight travel kit for dynamic users. It’s one more sign of a modular approach that maximizes versatility through adaptable parts.

Gim-Pod is designed to streamline dynamic use for creators who need a multiple application photo and video solution in one piece of equipment. The fastest solution to switch from a moving usage into a still tripod based shooting where you remotely control your Gimbal or mount a photographic head without ever having to detach their camera rig.

With its twist locking legs and aluminum slimline design, the Gim-Pod’s closed down length doesn’t exceed the Gimboom’s, making it super easy to store and carry with you anywhere you want to go. The Gim-Pod’s legs features a universal 3/8” thread connector to add external accessories such as monitors or audio equipment to Gimboom. This Connector is also available as a stand alone part that provides maximum versatility in users configurations.

Gim-Pod is part of the MOVE Ecosystem, Manfrotto’s new vision for a modular approach that allows parts to connect seamlessly and effortlessly, providing users with greater variety and flexibility from their equipment. This new Ecosystem is, the company believes, the way of the future for dynamic creators who need nimble solutions while maintaining maximum performance. “As an Innovative, versatile, and lightweight solution for hybrid shooting Gim-Pod is guaranteed to become an instant favorite among Gimboom users” says Manfrotto.