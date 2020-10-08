Aptly named Gimbal 220 and Gimbal 460, the new 3-axis gimbals for shooting handheld with your camera come from a manufacturer known for its other products, and now for gimbals too.

Manfrotto introduced its gimbals last July. Yes, Manfrotto now offers gimbals, two. Although late to the party, these gimbals offer some features that make them something to check. Like the new GimBoom.

Manfrotto has always made tools for filmmakers, enabling steady, smooth footage. Now it’s time to expand the tool set. It’s time to move with Manfrotto, it’s time for the Manfrotto Gimbal. That’s how the company announced its gimbals, two, expanding its lineup of tools for filmmakers looking for solutions to support their cameras.

Now, for reasons that I can not fathom, it is very hard to get my hands on a proper press-release from Manfrotto, so when I received an email from Manfrotto UK with a note about the new gimbals I had to check. Not just because of the gimbals, but also because of the GimBoom, which is an interesting accessory to use these days, not just because of the pandemic.

The GimBoom is a solution to expand the range of your camera movements, enabling new creative angles for your gimbal shots. Distance yourself from the subject or create a drone-like shot without the hassle. No, I did not get a press-release from Manfrotto on this, but I was curious, so I checked the product page online, where the company says that the “GimBoom is the revolutionary new FAST boom developed by Manfrotto with universal fitting for your Gimbal.” Capable of taking a payload of 6.5 kg at maximum extension – that’s 1.15m/45.27in – this is an accessory that allows for a more versatile and flexible use from your gimbal, raising your production values to the next level.

Compact, strong and lightweight

The accessory is compatible, it seems, with any gimbal, thanks to its standard 3/8” and 1/4” top attachment screw, but it is really designed to work in tandem with the two new gimbals from the company. Its carbon-fibre construction makes it extremely strong, while also lightweight (800g). The GimBoom is also compact, hand baggage size with 51cm (20.07in) minimum operating height.

From ground level to overhead position (drone perspective), the new Manfrotto GimBoom allows you to get more versatile and flexible use from your Gimbal, raising your production values to the next level. Manfrotto claims that “the unique FAST Twisting Lock makes it quick and simple to deploy and extend, allowing the user to control the entire boom with a single gesture… while the intuitive graphic design means locking and unlocking the boom have never been easier.”

Furthermore, says Manfrotto, “three thread connectors arranged at 120° on the top of the middle section enable the GimBoom to pair with dedicated GimBoom accessories, with a handy rubber cap to avoid damage when placing it on the ground.” The GimBoom costs $189.95.

The two Manfrotto Gimbals

The two gimbals to which the GimBoom can be attached are the Gimbal 220 and Gimbal 460, which come in two different kits, regular and Pro. The Pro kit includes a follow focus, allowing you to precisely control focus using the multi-function knob, making shooting easier and more accurate. The Gimbal 220 Gimbal 220 is the ideal gimbal for mirrorless cameras with a payload of 4.85 lbs. while the Gimbal 460 is designed to be used with DSLRs. It carries over all the powerful features from the 220 but with a more robust form factor and higher – 10.1 lbs. – payload.

Independently of the version, what you get is a 3-axis stabilized handheld gimbal that comes with a LCD touch screen that allows you to switch working mode and control the rotation and parameters with one hand. Control options include photo/video capture, focus, zoom, sensitivity adjustment, white balance, and exposure value. Once you connect the gimbal to your camera, you’ve a more convenient control of camera settings right from the touchscreen including ISO, Aperture and Shutter Speed. Do check whether your camera is compatible.

Here are the Modes include in the Manfrotto Gimbal 220 and 460:

Inception mode

Portrait mode for TikTok

Selfie mode

Time-lapse

The device can be controlled using the Manfrotto Gimbal App, that allows the user to adjust settings and perform various functions remotely. The Gimbal 220 costs $359.00 and the Pro version $409.00. As for the Gimbal 460, prices are $549.00 and $749.95, respectively.