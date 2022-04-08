For the last couple of years H&Y Filters has explored magnetic solutions in a variety of its filters and now the company takes the idea further, with its new REVORING SWIFT Ecosystem.

H&Y Filters is about to introduce the world’s first modular magnetic filter system with matte box, square filter holder and circular filters, designed for both professional photographers and videographers.

The new H&Y Filters REVORING SWIFT Ecosystem may be the system to rule them all. We’ve seen other brands, like Manfrotto, use magnetic filters – the Xume collection – but H&Y Filters appears to want to take the idea beyond just the filters and adapters. The company is applying the Revoring technology onto its new SWIFT system, so users can tailor their own photography or filmmaking setup through this Magnetic Modular System.

The new H&Y REVORING SWIFT Ecosystem will be live 20th April on Kickstarter, and the company expects the crowdfunding campaign to have the same success as their previous experience. Two years ago, when H&Y Filters launched its campaign to introduce the revolutionary REVORING products, it raised more than USD 610,000 on Kickstarter.

Back in 2021 the H&Y REVORING Black Mist Filter, a series of black mist filters combined with the REVORING and magnetic clip-on filters system allowed run-and-gun shooters and steady indoor videographers to have a system that made it easy to switch filters between lenses. Then on January 2022 the company revealed a new magnetic cap for its their signature K-series filter system, claiming it is the most convenient and solid magnetic cap.

Solutions for existing users

Also last January, on 26, H&Y Filters announced a variable CPL filter and Magnetic Clip-on ND in its variable adapter ring ecosystem, REVORING, another clear sign of the growing use of magnetic power to make life easier for imaging professionals. The company said, then that the filter is “a desirable solution for prime lenses users who need to use multiple adapter rings or filters of different sizes. It saves time of screwing in and out the traditional CPL filters and change it to another lens; it saves space of storing a series of adapter rings or filters.”

Now, continuing the success of REVORING, H&Y Filters keeps pushing their limits and brings the world’s first modular magnetic filter system with matte box, square filter holder, circular filters, hoods, and caps to Kickstarter again. Here are the key features of the system:

Lightning Fast One Snap Installation

One system on all the lenses powered by the H&Y Revoring Technology

Square filters and holders can be installed in split seconds

Rear Drop in Filters slot for quick change of filters

Vast Filter options from H&Y (Black Mist, Streak, VND, CPL, Sunstars, Starkeeper, Stargaze, etc.)

Countless combinations and possibilities

The system supports the shooting needs of both photographers and videographers, and not just newcomers to the brand. Existing users of REVORING with built-in filters, says H&Y Filters, “may top up your photography game with the magnetic bridge ring, square filter holders, and square filters”, adding that “the campaign will be live on Kickstarter on 20th April.”