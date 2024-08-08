Just in time for your next adventure, Manfrotto announces three new models of the Befree Travel tripod family, for professionals looking for performance on-the-go.

Designed for creators using the latest mirrorless cameras, the new Befree tripods offer a lightweight, feature-rich solution for on-the-go photography and videography. One is a full Arca-compatible model.

With the rise in popularity of mirrorless cameras and the increasing demand for high-performance, portable equipment, Manfrotto is meeting the needs of professional photographers and hybrid creators with the launch of these new Befree models. The three new tripods are added to its popular Befree line which, the company claims, is already the lightweight tripod family of choice for Pro creators using the latest mirrorless cameras.

The three new models for professionals looking for performance on-the-go include an Arca-compatible model, hybrid model suited to both photo and video and a standalone tripod that can be paired with a head of choice. Behind those new products is Manfrotto’s 50 years of experience as manufacturer of professional photography, video, and cinema production equipment.

Reliability required by today’s travel professionals

Packed with features, carry-on size, these super compact travel companions are ready for the road with the performance and versatility for any shot, in every location. Expanding the existing product range, the new additions offer, Manfrotto says, “a seamless blend of cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance, positioning them as the must have travel companion to ensure the best shots of any travel experience.”

Catering to different scenarios and offering solutions for professionals working in various contexts – whether it is capturing captivating images on-the-go or creating high quality video content, the new Befree tripods provide the precision and reliability required by today’s travel professionals.

Designed to provide the best-in-class solutions for photographers and creators seeking enhanced creativity and functional design in a lightweight package, the new models are available in both aluminium and carbon fibre, providing options for users who value durability and lightweight constructions.

A fully Arca-compatible tripod

Here is all the essential information to know about each model:

Befree Advanced AS (Aluminium $199.95, Carbon $289.95)

A must have addition to the portfolio for on the road professional photographers working with mirrorless, the Befree Advanced AS is a flexible, reliable tripod kit for users to directly mount different accessories such as a L bracket, camera cage or tele lens collar mount to suit the shoot they have planned without needing a QR plate interface. Fully Arca-compatible, the Befree Advanced AS is made in Italy to certified industry payload standards.

Befree GT PRO 3-Way (Aluminium $329.95, Carbon $429.95)

For travel hybrid creators that are often on the road and need a tripod kit that is compact but versatile to capture mesmerising pictures and unprecedented video footage, the new Befree GT PRO 3-Way is the go-to professional travel tripod for any trip. This hybrid tripod works seamlessly for photo and video applications thanks to the levelling column and 3-Way head with fluid pan and tilt movements for both vertical and landscape video.

Befree GT PRO tripod legs (Aluminium $199.95, Carbon $299.95)

The Befree GT PRO tripod legs are suited for any professional photographer and videographer who carries out jobs in any studio setup. Super compact, with a fully foldable design and a strong payload, the Befree GT tripod legs can be matched with any head of choice – from the Befree 496 Ball Head to any other head from the extensive Manfrotto range.