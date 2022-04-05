Syrp was built from a foundation of filmmaking and innovation. Starting in 2012 from Kickstarter the company set out to re-think motion control from the ground up. Syrp Lab is the next step.

Syrp is now Syrp Lab a team specializing in design, software and electronics to collaborate side by side with Manfrotto to develop the next generation of tools for creators.

Starting January 2022, Syrp suggested something has about to happen, and by the end of March the mystery was revealed: Syrp became Syrp Lab, a place to get a peek behind the curtain as the company designs the next generation of tools for some of the leading brands in the photo/video industry.

Syrp Lab is a new name, but ProVideo Coalition readers already know Syrp, from back in 2019, when we wrote about the company because of the launch of its Syrp Genie 2 App, used by filmmakers to control movement with accessories like the Genie II Linear, Genie II Pan Tilt and Genie Mini II. We also wrote, then, the following note:

Based in New Zealand, Syrp was born from a passion for filmmaking and a need for portable user-friendly equipment. The company designs gear with a filmmaker first approach, enabling you to create better films. Syrp specializes in designing and manufacturing portable, smart motion control technology, capable of controlling camera movement for motion video, time-lapse, product photography, panorama and more. Its products are, says the company, “packed with the latest technology, controlled wirelessly with a beautifully simple app and compatible with an ever-expanding product line. Our range is suitable for entry-level content creators all the way up to the more experienced professional users.”

Syrp Lab, a creative hub

Now, Syrp transforms into Syrp Lab, a creative hub focused on innovation and content creation. The Syrp Lab a team specializing in design, software and electronics to collaborate side by side with Manfrotto to develop the next generation of tools for creators. But tools are only part of the picture, Syrp Lab is also launching with a whole new educational platform, where you can learn tips and tricks from industry creatives to level up your content!

Starting as Syrp in 2011 by a filmmaker and a designer, Syrp made it to Kickstarter in 2012, aiming to “re-think motion control from the ground up”. For its founders one thing was and continues to be true: “the collaboration between filmmaker and designer is in our DNA.” Since then, the company has been creating award winning filmmaking tools for over 10 years.

Along its path expanding motion control line releasing sliders, mobile apps and accessories to create a full ecosystem of products for today’s creators, Syrp has arrived at a new point, when the company felt the time was right to take its next step “in this evolution as we continue to intertwine our internal content team with R&D to create a unique approach for innovation and product development.”

Along the way, learning has always played a big role in the creative process. So now Syrp Lab launches its new educational channel to support filmmakers and photographers on their creative journey. The Syrp Lab YouTube is a channel for creators, a place to learn new filmmaking and photography tips and tricks, hear from the best creators and get a sneak peek into how Syrp Lab develops technology products.