Building a whole new App from scratch with a bigger system in mind was, as the team at Syrp states, “no small task but our talented team has put in a huge amount of work over the last few years to completely re-imagine how a motion control system should work.” Since the introduction of the Syrp Genie 2 app, last October, some promised updates have appeared, the most recent being the Genie II Firmware: V1.22, made available on 20th November 2019, the one including Stop Motion.

The iOS version 1.2.6. and the Android version 1.3.2 were made available at the same date, both including the Stop Motion feature and improvements to firmware update process. The Syrp Genie 2 app, is now available for both platforms, but the company says that “the current Syrp Genie App will remain on the App Store for the time being but eventually, this app will become redundant and be removed. All the features that were previously included in the old app have now been merged into the Syrp Genie 2 App including Panorama, Time-lapse, Turntable and Video modes. Along with these features keyframing for time-lapse and video, multi-row panorama, live drive and stop motion are included.”

Building user-friendly equipment

The app was created so as to be compatible, says Syrp, “with previously released products as much as we possibly could but due to hardware constraints, there are ultimately some limitations.” The team also thanks “everyone for being so patient while we worked through the development of our new system! We appreciate how frustrating it can be to wait for a new product especially with film projects passing you by but with a new system in place we’re confident the wait will be worth it.”

Based in New Zealand, Syrp was born from a passion for filmmaking and a need for portable user-friendly equipment. The company designs gear with a filmmaker first approach, enabling you to create better films. Syrp specializes in designing and manufacturing portable, smart motion control technology, capable of controlling camera movement for motion video, time-lapse, product photography, panorama and more. Its products are, says the company, “packed with the latest technology, controlled wirelessly with a beautifully simple app and compatible with an ever-expanding product line. Our range is suitable for entry-level content creators all the way up to the more experienced professional users.”

Stop Motion with Syrp Genie 2 app

One example of Syrp’s passion is the now updated Syrp Genie 2 App with stop motion. This dedicated mode, says the company, “will allow animation enthusiasts and professionals to create unique stop motion videos faster and more precisely than ever before.”

With the Syrp Genie 2 App, users will be able to set up any desired movement using the keyframe editor and have full control over the frame rate. Stop Motion is available for any product that can connect to the Syrp Genie 2 app. For new generation products like Genie II Linear, Genie II Pan Tilt and Genie Mini II, backlash compensation has been implemented ensuring the movement to each frame is ultra-precise every single time. For more information about the new feature and Syrp products in general, visit the website.

