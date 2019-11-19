Black Friday is back, and it’s about time to check some of the offers available for videographers and photographers. The next weeks we will bring you some of the best 2019 Black Friday deals.

The longest Friday of the year is back, and it has already started for some. The yearly Black Friday is the time to get some good deals in both hardware and software. It’s time to save on many products, some available for the first time through this promotion. We pick some of the best deals around, and will be adding more in the next days. Do come back for more 2019 Black Friday deals.

Aurora Aperture biggest sales

Aurora Aperture, as many other companies, could not wait for Black Friday, so the Black Friday Sales are already on, meaning you don’t need to wait until the end of November to get your Aurora Aperture filters. The sales event will end on Saturday, November 30th, and the discounts are available in the company’s eBay store only.

The list of deals covers a series of products: PowerXND Mark II variable ND filters are 20% off, rear mount filters (Canon and Irix) are 25% off, ND, CPL, and UV are 30% off and drone filters are 50% off. It’s, as Aurora Aperture says, “the biggest sales event for the year.”

Edelkrone wants to empty your pockets

Don’t empty your pockets right now, because edelkrone has a suggestion for you: empty them at edelkrone. That’s what their note suggests, I believe: It reads: “Do yourself a favor and don’t empty your pockets. Biggest sales event ever starts next Monday!”

The Black Friday sales at edelkrone start November 25. There is nothing to see yet, at the store, but keep the link in your Favorites, because something is about to happen, and you’ll probably want to check the products on sale right when it all starts. From the bundles to the single products, there is a whole series of stuff you may want to buy. The company says that you should save the date to “ be the first to learn about our special offers, giveaways, product launches and more.”

Sigma Art Primes on sale

Black Friday has already started at Sigma, and it will run until December 5, 2019. Those interested can take advantage of special savings, starting with the the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, and 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, as well as the MC-11 Mount Converter for pairing Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras with Canon EF-mount lenses.

Up to $250 off on High-Performance Sigma Art prime lenses, that’s what you get. The 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art costs $649 with promotional savings, instead of $899; the 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art is $829 during this period, instead of $899, and the 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art is $999 and not the usual $1,119. What are you waiting for?

Manfrotto’s Black Week

Marketing for Black Friday reveals the most strange concepts. One such example is Manfrotto’s announcement for its sales promotion for the period, which sounds and looks like a terror movie announcement. The Black Week, happens from 26 November to 2 December, with daily offers that are yet to be revealed. Do yourself a favor and include the link to Manfrotto in your favorites, and hammer your keyboard’s F5 key at least once every day, to see what new deals are on offer. Stay tuned on the website because, as Manfrotto says, “Black Friday has never been so long.”

Manfrotto is part of the Vitec Group, so keep an eye for other deals from associated brands, from Joby to Lowepro, Lastolite, Avenger, Syrp, Colorama, Rycote or Gitzo, which cover everything from tripods to camera bags, reflectors and backgrounds, sound or motion control accessories.

SmallHD’s bundle monitor

SmallHD, also a part of the Vitec Group, has a clear message to all those interested in the products the company sells: “SAVE over $900 now until Cyber Monday.” SmallHD even made a video especially for the occasion, which you can watch here.

For this extended Black Friday, SmallHD has six deluxe monitor bundles, offering a variety of solutions for different needs, starting with the 502 Deluxe bundle, presented as a great place to start for creatives craving a bright compact screen, all the way up to the 703 Bolt deal, in which you can save up to $800. Best thing to do is to go straight to the website and check all the products on offer, before the Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion ends.

Teradek: too good to wait for Black Friday

Teradek has started Black Friday earlier, with a variety of deals, from 30% off in all accessories you always need for Bolt, to a Bolt 4K 750 12G-SDI/HDMI transmitter and receiver set that can be acquired for $3,990 instead of the regular retail price of $5,490. Or the Bolt 4K 750 12G-SDI/HDMI Transmitter & Receiver Deluxe Kit ((Gold-Mount or V-Mount) for $4,790 instead of $6,290.

Teradek will have more deals during this period, but the company decided “these deals were too good to wait for Black Friday”, so visit the website and start shopping now and save up to $1,500 on select Bolt 4K models, or go for the other products on offer. Remember to visit Teradek’s website the next days, as new deals will be announced. Return here to ProVideo Coalition too, as we will have more Black Friday 2019 news to share with readers.

