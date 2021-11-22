Post Production

Accusonus ERA + Hindenburg offer special deals this week

Accusonus ERA + Hindenburg offer special deals this week 3

Two great audio software developers offer substantial savings, prior to Black Friday.

Profile Picture
Allan Tépper
November 22, 2021
Comment

If you have been reading my articles and reviews, you know that Accusonus ERA (from Greece) and Hindenburg Journalist Pro (from Denmark) are two of my favorite software tools for audio production. You’ll also know that my parallel appreciation for both Greek food and Danish pastries is a merely coincidental. I am happy to inform you that —in addition to their both offering free trials, they are both offering substantial savings starting today in honor of Black Friday week. Ahead you’ll find links to both those special savings and also to my review and workflow articles which cover them.

Accusonus ERA + Hindenburg offer special deals this week 4

Links to my prior articles and reviews from these

Links to each developer’s websites

FTC disclosure

Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units or NFR review copies, including Accusonus and Hindenburg. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM , SpeakCastilian or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
Audio Black Friday Editing repair special

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like