The big day is tomorrow, but we’ve shared with PVC readers some special promotions before and will continue to show more after Friday. This is another day of PVC’s Black Friday 2019 BEST deals. Check them now.

Plugins for the different NLEs are something everybody needs. There are some suggestions in this list, from Boris FX and FxFactory. But there is more to look for today and the next days, as Black Friday comes closer and Cyber Monday enters the horizon. From GoPro to DJI, from Canon to Topaz Labs, you’ll find here a series of products to explore.

Boris FX deals

Boris FX plug-ins are available for this period of the year with up to 50% off. The award-winning VFX can be yours at the lowest prices of the year! Save big on the newly released 2020 product line — Sapphire 2020, Continuum 2020, Mocha Pro 2020, and Silhouette 2020. No discount code needed, sale price as marked. Offer ends Sunday, December 1, 2019, at midnight EST.

Sale is limited to one product purchase per customer, and those interested should also note the following conditions:

50% off product bundles — new (node-locked licenses only)

25% off product bundles — subscriptions and upgrades (node-locked licenses only)

25% off all individual products — all available options (node-locked licenses only)

Boris FX plug-ins support Adobe, Apple (Continuum-only), Avid, and OFX hosts including Autodesk Flame (Sapphire and Mocha Pro), Blackmagic Design, Foundry, VEGAS Pro, and more.

Canon’s Black Friday

Canon has opened its Black Friday promotions with various deals, some more interesting than others. Do check the EOS M100 EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM & EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Bundle Black, available for $549.99 instead of $949.99. There is also a EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM for $1,499.00 instead of $1,599.00, and if you need a zoom, the EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM, for $1,799.00 instead of $2,099.00 is a good option.

The EOS 80D Video Creator Kit, which includes a RODE VideoMic GO, Power Zoom Adapter (EOS 80D Kit only) and Sandisk 32GB SD Card, besides the video-centric EOS 80D, is available during this period, which includes Cyber Monday, for $1,299.00, instead of $1,949.00, meaning you save $650.00.

DJI’s Black Friday

DJI’s Black Friday Sale runs until December 5, 2019 , and there is a lot to choose from, not just drones. If you want drones, though, the Mavic 2 Pro is available for $1,379 instead of $1,729. The small Tello costs $79 instead of $99. The new Mavic Mini is not discounted for this period, so expect to pay $399.

But DJI is more than drones, so you can also get the Osmo Pocket for $309 instead of the usual $399, or the Osmo Action for $279 and not the usual $379. The Ronin-S Standard Kit costs during this period only $629 (usually $749), and the Ronin-S Essentials Kit costs $479 instead of $559. These are some of the suggestions from DJI, but a visit to the website will give you more ideas on how to spend your money this Black Friday.

FxFactory deals

During this period of the year, FXFactory’s entire catalog of visual and audio effects plugins and apps for Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Motion, Logic Pro, GarageBand, Adobe Audition, DaVinci Resolve, Avid Pro Tools and Avid Media Composer is on sale. It’s time to get AudioDenoise 2, EchoRemover 2, Paragraph Pop or any of the other plugins available from FxFactory.

The whole collection is available with 20% off, so just pick the titles you need the most and add them to your cart. The Black Friday sale from FXFactory ends December 3, so don’t wait long. Remember that you can Play Before you Pay, as free trials are available for most products, letting you buy only the stuff you need.

HERO8 Black Bundle for Black Friday

GoPro has a special deal for this Black Friday: get the new HERO8 action camera, but don’t just get the camera. The HERO8 Black Bundle, which includes four must-have accessories, is the right choice. It includes the HERO8 Black, Shorty grip, Head Strap, a 32GB SD card and spare battery for $349.99 instead of $449.99.

Don’t need the HERO 8 but still want to have a GoPro for your next adventures? Then check the HERO7 Black. GoPro has a promotion for that model too, selling it during Black Friday for $299.99 instead of $329.99. Visit the website to know more ab out these deals.

Topaz Labs bundle is 53% off

Get all 6 Topaz AI products and Topaz Studio 2 for the lowest price of the year. The company offers its Black Friday Bundle with 53% off, meaning you pay only $299.99 instead of $639.93. The deal wil end soon, so you better visit the website.

The bundle from Topaz Labs includes the following apps: Mask AI, Adjust AI, DeNoise AI, Sharpen AI, Gigapixel AI, JPEG to RAW. It also includes Topaz Labs Studio 2, the commercial version of Topaz Labs photo editor, presented by the company as The future of creative photo editing.

