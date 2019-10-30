Almost as light as a smartphone, the new DJI Mavic Mini drone captures high-quality footage including 2.7K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60 frames per second, or 12-megapixel photographs.

Designed to be the everyday FlyCam, the new DJI Mavic Mini takes the company into direct competion with solutions from other companies. Portable, easy to fly, designed for safety and perfect for everyone who wants to experience the fun of flying, the drone may look like a family toy, but may well be an attractive solution for travellers who need/want to take a drone with them but aspire to a solution that is easy to fit inside a backpack.

The DJI Mavic Mini seems to fit the bill, while offering, says DJI, a high-grade camera able to capture “compelling footage in high definition”. If you don’t need 4K, the new drone “offers pilots the ability to capture high-quality footage including 2.7K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60 frames per second, or 12-megapixel photographs using the 1/2.3-inch sensor. A three-axis motorized gimbal supports and stabilizes the camera, ensuring the footage is smooth and cinematic, making it perfect for sharing on social media.”

QuickShots and a CineSmooth mode

The new DJI Fly app is intuitively designed, simplifying the flying and content capturing experience so that pilots of all skill levels can make the most of Mavic Mini. Dedicated tutorials are included to help new pilots learn about flying, and pre-set editing templates add a new level of creativity to the footage. New pilots can choose to fly in Position (P) mode for basic operation, more experienced pilots can unlock more capabilities in Sport (S) mode, and content creators can choose CineSmooth (C) mode to lengthen braking time for smoother shots and more cinematic footage.

It doesn’t end there, though. To make it easier to capture high-quality footage the drone features a series of pre-programmed flight maneuvers known as QuickShots that allow users to explore some of the techniques used in Hollywood films, with just a few taps. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording. The series includes:

Rocket – the drone flies straight up into the air with the camera pointing downward following your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

Circle – the drone will circle around your subject at a constant altitude and distance.

Dronie – the drone flies backward and upward, with the camera tracking your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

Helix – the drone flies upward and away, spiraling around your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

Mavic Mini: a challenging project

Mavic Mini builds on the technological innovations in DJI’s series of folding Mavic drones, from the original Mavic Pro through Mavic Air and Mavic 2, to pack professional-quality drone features into the lightest possible frame. That puts it in the safest drone category, which in many areas exempts it from regulations that apply to other, heavier drones. Still, DJI notes that “drone pilots must always understand and follow local laws and regulations.”

“To design a drone as lightweight, compact yet capable as Mavic Mini was one of the most challenging projects we’ve ever tackled at DJI,” said Roger Luo, President, DJI. “Distilling top-of-the-line features into a palm-of-your-hand drone is the culmination of years of work, and we are ecstatic to bring a new class of drone to the DJI lineup. Mavic Mini’s long flight time, ultra-light weight and high-quality camera makes it DJI’s everyday drone – and most importantly, it’s easy to fly, no matter your experience level with drones.”

New accessories available

A series of new accessories will allow pilots to get the most out of their Mavic Mini. Customers can choose from options including:

360° Propeller Guard: Provides a 360° guard for added safety.

Charging Base: Charge and display the drone with this unique, illuminated station.

Propeller Holder: Travel easier with the drone with the propeller holder that locks the props into place.

DIY Creative Kit: Personalize your the drone with custom stickers or draw your own design.

Snap Adapter: Attach a toy building brick or a mini LED display to the drone to write custom messages.

Mini Travel Bag: Bring the drone everywhere with the custom bag that fits Mavic Mini and the controller perfectly.

Two Way Charging Hub: Charge up to three Mavic Mini batteries or use the charging hub as a power bank.

Mavic Mini is now available for pre-order at store.dji.com, flagship stores and authorized retailers and partners. Mavic Mini will come in two purchase options, the standard version which includes Mavic Mini, remote controller, one battery, extra propellers and all necessary tools and wires for $399, or the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo which includes all of the components from the standard version with the addition of the 360° Propeller Cage, Two-Way charging Hub, three batteries in total, three sets of extra propellers and a carrying case for the price of $499. Mavic Mini will begin shipping on November 11.

