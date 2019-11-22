We’ve picked some of the best deals around, and will be adding more in the next days. Do come back to ProVideo Coalition for other 2019 Black Friday deals for videographers and photographers.

While some of the Black Friday deals last longer, pay attention to the dates if you want to get the best prices, as some deals will end shortly after Black Friday. The listing here represents just the starting point for your exploration, and you should probably check if the companies mentioned have sales on more than the products presented here. Also, do come back to PVC, as we will have new listings the coming days, as we usually do during this period of the year.

Black Friday at FXhome

FXhome just released HitFilm Pro 14 and Imerge Pro 5, and those two newly announced apps will also be part of the Black Friday sales, in which you’ll be able to get up to 40% off on the FXhome store. The company even created a video to share the news!

If you want to get Imerge Pro 5, or HitFilm pro 14 at a lower price, wait for the opening of the Black Friday sales. Remember, though, that they run only until December 2, 2019. Imerge Pro 5 is the world’s first non-destructive RAW image compositor for professional photographers and content creators and HitFilm Pro 14 introduces support for After Effects plugins.

The BF 2019 deals at Hedge

Specialist in backup software for filmmakers, Hedge is back with its 2019 Black Friday deals, which include mTape Mania and The Full Monty. Following last year’s success, the company says, “we’re again going all-in!” and The Full Monty, which includes Hedge, Canister, Foolcat and Checkpoint in one bundle, while saving big is one example.

Those loking for an LTO drive have the mTape Mania deal: order an mTape before the end of the month, and receive $1000 Hedge credit, usable for every product we have!, says the company. But there is more, and this year the Black Friday deals are “available while supplies last! Visit Hedge’s website for all the 2019 Black Friday deals.

Get 40% off for Kyno Premium Edition

Kyno 1.7, the ingest-free media management, screening and transcoding that adjusts to your workflow, was released last October, and now you can have it at a very special price, available from November 29th and for a limited time only.

The Black Friday deals for Kyno, the universal media management tool for video professionals, are as follows:

40% off for Kyno Premium Edition

30% off for Kyno Standard Edition and all updates and upgrades

Special deal for 5-seat Kyno Premium team license for 999$/EUR

Remember that this promotion only runs for a limited time. Visit Kyno’s website to know more.

Loupedeck+ cost less during Black Friday

The custom photo and video editing console Loupedeck+ is available with a special discount for Black Friday. During the period between November 29 and December 2, the console can be acquired, following the link on this page, with 10% off, a discount that will be added automatically at the Loupedeck online store checkout.

The discount is for the Loupedeck+ console only, and not applicable to Loupedeck CT sales. The Loupedeck+ console looks comparable to a keyboard that plugs into your computer (and alleviates the need to edit with a regular mouse & keyboard); the console is currently compatible with several editing suites including Adobe Lightroom Classic CC, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Camera Raw for Photoshop, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Audition, Skylum Aurora HDR, and Final Cut Pro.

Panasonic’s more than $6,500 in instant savings

This is not a strict Black Friday deal, but it makes sense to add it here, as the promotion started last October and runs until March 31, 2020. Purchase a Panasonic VariCam LT body (AU-V35LT1), or select VariCam LT packages, and receive more than $6,500 in instant savings from participating US Panasonic authorized resellers.

Powered by the same Super 35 mm 4K native imager as the full-size VariCam 35, the VariCam LT cinema camcorder offers a lighter, smaller form factor. Ideal for handheld shooting, it’s also a cinch to mount on gimbals and cranes. Thanks to the imager’s 14+ stops of dynamic range, you can capture breathtaking, cinematic HDR images in up to 60p in 4K and up to 240p in 2K.

Save 50% with Triple Scoop Music

If you want to have a Black Friday discount that renews itself, then Triple Scoop Music has the deal for you: when you start your music licensing subscription during TSM’s Black Friday sale – your special discount lasts forever! This means that if you start your music subscription by Dec 1st, your subscription price will ALWAYS stay locked in at the 50% discount rate.

The Black Friday special promotion is happening NOW and the special offer ends on December 1st. So, if you need to have access to, as Triple Scoop Music says, “the best music for all of your projects & videos – more than 45,000 hand-picked songs and soundtracks at your fingertips”, visit the website and start your music licensing subscription. Your Black Friday savings code is: BlackFriday2019.

