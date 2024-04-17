Kenny McMillan and Paul Matthijs, CEO of Hedge talk about the latest in Hedge’s Offshoot, PostLab, Edit Ready and more!

Hedge makes software that fixes the broken bits of a video workflow, the difficult stuff, the awkward things. the repetitive chores. All those things that keep wasting your time. OffShoot, FoolCat and more…

The video, 10-minutes long, can be resumed in a simple phrase, from Kenny McMillan, right after he starts the conversation with Paul Matthijs: “you guys do the best stuff”. Still, if you want to know what is new and what has changed in all the software solutions from Hedge, watch the whole interview.