Requested by the multiple users, the profile for the VariCam LT extends the options available to filmmakers when it comes to explore the color of the small cinema camera from Panasonic.

Being HDR-Ready, with 14+ stops of dynamic range in V-Log, plus the renowned VariCam image quality and color science, the camera uses the same Super 35mm 4K native sensor as the VariCam 35, but with significant reductions in size, weight and price. The super 35mm image sensor and dual native ISO settings at 800 and 5,000 make it extremely versatile in standard and low-light situations.

Weighing just under six pounds (body-only), the VariCam LT is ideal for handheld, Steadicam, jib, crane, gimbal and drone shooting applications, as well as, according to Panasonic, all types of cinéma vérité filmmaking. The camera offers a host of new features including an EF lens mount, hot swappable batteries, IR shooting capability, a 23.98 PsF output, cinema-style file naming, and scene files.

According to FilmConvert, the Panasonic VariCam LT “was one of the best performers in our color test suite and provides beautiful color rendition straight out of the camera, but you can also take advantage of the VLog and other picture settings, combined with FilmConvert, to get an exceptional cinematic look to your images.

FilmConvert created a profile for the Panasonic VariCam LT following their regular practice: profiles are chosen according to the number of requests from users. The VariCam was the most recent choice, after the recent launch of profiles for the DJI Mavic Pro and the Fujifilm XT2.

Download the VariCam LT Camera Profile now!

