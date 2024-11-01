Panasonic announced two new camcorders, the HC-VX3 with 4K recording capabilities and premium picture quality, and the HC-V900 with 2K recording capabilities and, the company says, stunning picture quality.

Although designed to respond to the needs of all users, the new models, especially the HC-VX3, equipped with Timestamp recordability and Audio LINE-IN, can be used in professional scenarios.

The two models now announced by Panasonic feature, according to the company, “superb optical performance such as a wide-angle 25mm in 4K for VX3, and 28.9mm in 2K for both VX3 and V900, 24x optical zoom lens and achieve quick and accurate focusing to enhance the AF function critical in video capture.”

The optical image stabilizer has HYBRID O.I.S., featuring 5-Axis correction with the Ball O.I.S. System for added smoothness to reduce the blur caused by camera shake during zooming. The Active Contrast optimizes the contrast under minimal lighting conditions, capturing enhanced images with clarity.

To meet the latest standards, both HC-VX3 and HC-V900 come with USB-C terminal, remote control port, and an LCD with higher resolution and electrostatic touchscreen which all improve the operability from the previous models (VX1 and V800 which were released in 2018). Moreover, HC-VX3 is equipped with Timestamp recordability and Audio LINE-IN which will increase the usage in professional scenarios.

Panasonic continues to offer camcorders to respond to the needs of all users ranging from family users who want to record happy moments in impressive images to video enthusiasts who pursue full-fledged 4K video quality.

Here is some more information about the new models:

HC-VX3

4K Camcorder – An Easy Way to Record Memories and Moments That Last

Brilliant 4K Picture Quality

Large 1/2.5–type (1/2.5–inch) sensor

Bright F1.8 lens

24x Optical zoom and flexible angle of view from 25mm* wide-angle

* 35mm camera equivalent. Available only with 4K 25p/24p and FHD 24p mode.

Accurately Capture the Moment

4K High-Precision AF keeps the subject in focus

5-Axis HYBRID O.I.S.+ and Ball O.I.S. for stable shooting

Bright 3.0-inch touch LCD for easy operation.

Shoot in 4K and Edit Later

Edit videos shot in 4K with just the camera without a PC and save them in 2K. The footage can be edited after they are shot by zooming in, correcting camera shake, chasing the main subject, etc.

Easy to use functionalities

Lightweight and compact

Ergonomically designed grip for comfortable shooting.

Wind Shield Zoom Microphone

USB Type-C Terminal

Time Stamp

Audio LINE-IN / Microphone Terminal

Wired Remote Compatible

HC-V900

Full HD Camcorder – Beautiful Moments That Matter, Captured Forever

Brilliant Image Quality

Large 1/2.5–type (1/2.5–inch) sensor

Bright F1.8 lens

24x Optical zoom and flexible angle of view from 28.9mm* wide-angle

* 35mm camera equivalent. 60p/50p, 30p/25p: 28.9 – 693.7 mm, 24p: 25 – 600 mm

Accurately Capture the Moment

High-Precision AF keeps the subject in focus

5-Axis HYBRID O.I.S.+ Ball O.I.S. for stable shooting

Bright 3.0-inch touch LCD for easy operation

Easy to use functionalities

Lightweight and compact

Ergonomically designed grip for comfortable shooting.

Wind Shield Zoom Microphone

USB Type-C Terminal

Wired Remote Compatible

Microphone Terminal

Both Panasonic camcorders will be available for purchase at the end of November 2024, the HC-VX3 for $899.99 and the HC-V900 for $699.99.