Panasonic announced two new groundbreaking 4K multi-purpose cameras, the AW-UB50 and the AW-UB10, designed to unleash video production creativity.

The new Panasonic AW-UB50 and the AW-UB10 simplify operations in professional broadcasting systems, and are ideal for filming, recording and distributing video production at large-scale live events.

Available with a 24.2M full-frame MOS sensor – AW-UB50 – and a Micro Four Thirds 10.3M MOS sensor – AW-UB10 – the new 4K multi-purpose box-style cameras are based on LUMIX digital interchangeable lens camera technology and equipped with a host of new functions designed to streamline video production workflows. The cameras offer a wide dynamic range with V-Log (AW-UB50: 14+ stops / AW-UB10: 13 stops).

Panasonic says “they are ideal for the rapidly expanding markets of corporate and education video production, as well as broadcasting and live entertainment” and adds that both models will be available in Q1 of CY2025.

Panasonic’s popular PTZ camera series, commonly used in broadcasting and other professional settings, can be seamlessly integrated with the new AW-UB50 and the AW-UB10 to enhance the operational efficiency of video productions.

The AW-UB50 and the AW-UB10 support common IP protocols, such as the Panasonic AW control protocol and RTP, RTSP now and will support RTMPS, SRT and NDI HX2 protocols in the future.

Simplifying operations in professional broadcasting

The AW-UB50 has been optimized for cinematic video production, featuring a shallower depth of field than the AW-UB10. Both the AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 use real-time recognition autofocus technology, enabling the cameras to automatically identify the subject and keep them in focus.

Dual Native ISO and V-Log Both cameras also feature Dual Native ISO and V-Log capabilities in order to provide video production teams with the required flexibility to model and build a camera ecosystem that’s optimized to the requirements of individual productions.

According to Panasonic, the AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 cameras simplify operations in professional broadcasting systems, and are ideal for filming, recording and distributing video production at large-scale live events. The box-style 4K multi-purpose cameras can support rich, versatile image capture and are incredibly easy to operate in the field, enabling more creative video production.

Easy to match colors in mixed operation

Installation flexibility is front-of-mind in the design. Both models feature a compact chassis, with a sub-10cm height, width and depth, enabling installation in the tightest of spaces. They can also be used for hand-held shooting with a gimbal, providing greater flexibility for operators.

Both the AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 cameras offer 3G-SDI OUT, HDMI Type A, LAN terminal, TC IN/OUT, GENLOCK IN, and USB Type-C input/output interfaces. The LAN terminal is Power of Ethernet (PoE) compatible, with video transmission, control, and power delivered via a single cable – further reducing complexity and clutter.

When linked with remote camera systems on the same network, the AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 are fully compatible with Panasonic’s AK-HRP1010 remote operation panel, with future support planned with the AW-RP150GJ remote camera controller and Panasonic live switchers. The cameras can also be used for tally control. By installing a color profile compatible with the Panasonic AW-UE160 4K integrated camera, it is easy to match colors in mixed operation with remote cameras.

The future-proof design of the AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 cameras allows Panasonic to implement future support for IP-based transmission standards such as NDI HX2. This supports increasingly flexible video production methods, such as video distribution using streaming services and the construction of IP-based systems.