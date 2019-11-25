As in previous years, ProVideo Coalition publishes a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available for videographers and photographers. Here is our listing for today!

The big day is yet to come, but we’ve some special promotions starting today that will continue to be available the coming days. One important thing to remember is that some of the 2018 Black Friday deals are only available for a very short period of time, while others last several days. What this means is that you should check the lists from the two previous days, just to confirm that you’ve not missed one of the extended deals. Don’t forget to come back again tomorrow, as we’re collecting a new series of promotions to share with readers.

Accusonus offers up to 72% off

The ERA 4 Bundle Pro, a selection of audio repair tools that offer both fast and high-quality processing is on sale at Accusonus: instead of the usual price of $952, pay only $299. But you’ve to acquire the software until december 1. The same applies to the ERA 4 Bundle Standard, which costs, during this period, $99, instead of $354. That’s 72% off.

The Black Friday promotions at Accusonus do not end here, so visit the website to check all the different products, from the BeatMaking Bundle 2 to the Regroover Pro or Drumatom 2. Want to have everything? Then get the All Bundle, priced at $499 instead of $2001, saving, that’s right, $1502. Just do it before the 2019 Black Friday deals at Accusonus end.

Affinity: 30% OFF until 3rd December

Affinity has a special deal for anyone who wants to have its trio of apps installed. If you’ve ever wanted to get Affinity Photo, Affinity Publisher and Affinity Designer, this is the time. Each of the apps is available with 30% off, during this period, an offer that runs until Tuesday, December 3rd.

With absolutely everything 30% off, you can grab Affinity’s award-winning apps from as little as $14,99, official workbooks for $31,49, brand-new content packs for as low as $ 7,99, and the official Affinity Team T-shirt for $14,99. Get creative with your gifts this year and take advantage of our week-long Black Friday sale, on now! The sale is only on for a limited time, so head over to Affinity’s site now before it’s too late.

Up to 60% off all FilmConvert plugins

If you’ve read the title you already know the message. During this period FilmConvert’s film emulation plugins for all editing platforms are on sale for the lowest price this year. Yes, that’s up to 60% off all FilmConvert plugins, including new FilmConvert Nitrate for Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and DaVinci Resolve.

During this period all Video Plugins cost only $89 while the FilmConvert Nitrate Bundle costs only $129, says the company. The sale is officially open today, November 25th, and runs until Cyber Monday, December 2nd. What are you waiting for? Visit the website and get your software before the promotion ends.

The 50% Black Friday at Filmtools

Filmtools has a series of promotions ready for this Black Friday period, starting with the Marshall Electronics OR-70-3D 7.2′ Orchid Auto-Stereoscopic 3D LCD Monitor, which will cost you only $2,811.88 instead of $5,623.75. That’s 50% off. Just use the code FTFRIDAY. It’s that simple!

The 50% promotion is also available for many other products, so a visit to the website, now and during the coming days, is a good suggestion. For example, the JVC GY-HM250SP Sports Production Streaming Camcorder with a Sony 128GB SxS Pro+ E Series Memory Card​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ can be purchased for $1,297.50 instead of $2,595.00 by using the same code. Or the Panasonic Lumix DC-G9 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera (Body Only), priced at $999.00 instead of $1,497.99.

The Tether Tools’ iceberg

Black Friday is here, says Tether Tools, and the company is excited to bring you some of the biggest deals of the year! Purchase a Rock Solid VESA Studio Monitor Mount for Stands and get a FREE Rock Solid VESA Monitor Quick Release System, which usually costs $29.99. Or buy a TetherBlock Arca and get a FREE Right-Angle Adapter “Pigtail” Cable, a $19.99 value.

Need a Pro Tethering Kit? This is the time to get one, because Tether Tools offers a FREE ONsite D-Tap to AC Power Supply, priced at $89.99. There are also Instant Rebates up to 75% off select Holiday Specials – Cables, Starter Kits, Case Relay, Aero Pro Pads, Cable Organization Accessories and more! And this is just the tip of the iceberg!

MAGIX’s Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2019 sales at MAGIX have what the company says is the The best offer of the year!; It’s “VEGAS Pro 17 + Emmy award winner, meaning that, for a limited time only – until December 1 –, you can pick up VEGAS Pro 17 and get the Engineering Emmy award-winning Sapphire Render Unit, from Boris FX. Prices start at $149.00, for the VEGAS Pro 17 Edit, a powerful video production & audio editing, with the new Boris FX Sapphire 2020 Render Unit, a $295 value. Check all the promotions and the conditions following the link to MAGIX’s website. Remember the promotion ends December 1st.

