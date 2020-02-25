It’s only natural: Puget Systems has shared with users different benchmark tools for different apps. Now the company introduces the PugetBench for Adobe Creative Cloud.

Puget Systems announced recently a new initiative – the PugetBench for Adobe Creative Cloud – to address the need for comprehensive, repeatable and consistent benchmark testing for the most popular applications used by creative professionals. These benchmarks are designed to thoroughly test many of Adobe’s most popular applications using real-world projects and workflows, and the latest CPU, GPU, and other hardware components.

Puget Systems is based in the Seattle suburb of Auburn, WA, and specializes in high-performance, custom-built computers. The company emphasizes customization with laser focus on understanding each customer’s specific workflow, and offers personal consulting and support that Puget Systems believes is becoming quite rare in the industry. The company’s goal is to provide each client with the best possible computer for their needs and budget.

Paid version announced last November

We’ve covered before Puget Systems’ benchmarks, pointing to them as a solution for users to test their computers in real world situations. We’ve also suggested PVC readers to visit the website, where a lot of information and a continuous conversation about computers helps to understand that there is no “one size fits all” machine, but a variety of solutions adapted to different needs.

Back in November 2019 Matt Bach noted, in a blog post on the company’s website, that “we are exploring releasing a paid version of our benchmarks for commercial use. We do not anticipate removing the free versions of our benchmarks, but a paid version gives us the financial freedom to include features that are useful for hardware reviewers, computer manufacturers, and various other commercial uses. These features include the ability to run from the command line, generate log files, and more official support. This is a big step towards democratizing hardware testing as it will give any reviewer the ability to quickly, easily, and effectively test various hardware configurations in real-world applications.”

PugetBench for Adobe Creative Cloud

Now Puget Systems takes the whole process to a new level, with the introduction of the PugetBench for Adobe Creative Cloud. The company is also working on another project, according to Matt Bach, which is “the ability to upload and browse results. This is a large and complex project, but it will allow individual users to directly compare their system to a range of other hardware configurations.”

The Puget Systems benchmarks specifically developed for Adobe Creative Cloud are designed to thoroughly test on Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, After Effects – including the AERender feature – and Adobe Premiere Pro. While Puget Systems offers free versions of its benchmarks that allow individuals to evaluate the performance of their own systems, PugetBench for Adobe Creative Cloud will also provide specific commercial-use benchmarks that will include features that are often desired by those performing testing for commercial applications, such as system reviewers, hardware/software developers and workstation manufacturers.

Five distinct benchmarks

“The world of computing is vast and there is no way we can feasibly test every possible combination of hardware available. However, with the resources we have in our own labs, we have the ability and technical know-how to test as many combinations of system components as possible. We’re limited only to our imagination,” said Jon Bach, president of Puget Systems. “Since we care so deeply about improving and furthering both the workstation and content creation industries as a whole, we have decided to make many of our benchmarks available for public download.”

So, now users with specific needs have the PugetBench for Adobe Creative Cloud. Puget Systems has developed five distinct benchmarks optimized for the Adobe Creative Cloud community. Here is what’s included:

PugetBench for Photoshop

PugetBench for Lightroom Classic

PugetBench for Premiere Pro

PugetBench for After Effects

PugetBench for AERender

The PugetBench for Adobe Creative Cloud Licenses is available free of charge for individual, personal use. For professional, commercial usage, which includes email support, automation and logging will be priced at $2,000 USD for the entire suite of benchmarks. For more information, details on system requirements, and instructions for running PugetBench for Adobe Creative Cloud Licenses, visit the dedicated page on Puget Systems website.

