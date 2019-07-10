How well does your computer run Adobe Premiere Pro CC? If you want to know, get the new benchmark for Adobe Premiere Pro CC, a tool Puget Systems uses to check the computers the company builds.

Launched December 2018, and available for both Mac and Windows as a FREE download, the Puget Systems Benchmark for After Effects was the company’s way to celebrate 18 years in business. The software does what the name suggests: it gives users the chance to gauge the performance of their Mac or PC-based workstation, test for optimal configurations for their workflow, and decide if they need a new computer or not. If the answer is YES, then Puget Systems may have a solution for you.

Now the company releases the Puget Systems Adobe Premiere Pro CC Benchmark, another FREE download that will allow users to test their computers. In sharing the app the company says “at Puget Systems, one of our primary goals is to make sure that our customers end up with a fast, reliable workstation that is perfectly tailored to their unique workflow. The main way we do this is by benchmarking a wide range of hardware in Premiere Pro (and numerous other software packages) that we then publish in our ongoing series of hardware articles.”

Benchmark, then compare

While it is true that you can go and read the articles (and my opinion is that you should do so), the best way to know how well your own computer works with Adobe Premiere Pro CC is to compare its results with those from other machines. That’s the reason why Puget Systems is also sharing their internal Pr benchmark, making it available for public download so that anyone can compare their own computer to the company’s latest Premiere Pro hardware articles.

As the company puts it, while the benchmark tool does ensure that they are selling the right hardware, it does not give their customers a complete idea of how much faster a new workstation would be compared to their existing system. So, making the internal Pr benchmark available for public download represents another step to make things easier for anyone deciding to buy a new workstation.

Three benchmark apps from Puget Systems

The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Benchmark is, as the previous Puget Systems Benchmark for After Effects, compatible with both Windows and Mac-based systems, so everyone can see how good is the computer they use. The Premiere Pro benchmark looks at both live playback and export performance with a wide range of codecs at 4K and 8K resolutions as well as at 29.97 and 59.94 FPS. In addition, there are dedicated “Heavy GPU Effects” and “Heavy CPU Effects” sequences that are designed to individually stress the GPU and CPU beyond what a typical Premiere Pro user will do.

With this new app, Puget Systems offers now three benchmark solutions, the first of which was the Adobe Photoshop CC Benchmark. You can find them all on the company’s website, were you’ll also find a series of interesting articles about benchmarking, hardware and more. Whether you are interested into buying one of Puget Systems’ workstation or simply get a better grasp of how things work in the real world, the website is worth a visit. Even if you don’t live in the USA, the only country where Puget Systems sells its workstation, you can get some ideas from their articles on how to build the best workstation without breaking the bank. That’s what I did with the last machine I built, a DREAM MACHINE for 2019!

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now