We continue to look for some of the best deals and share them with PVC readers. Tomorrow we will have another series of promotions. Remember: some of the deals are only available for a limited time.

Sound is an essential part of any film or slideshow, and the deal from Triple Scoop Music may be something to explore. But there is more to look for today and the next days, as Black Friday comes closer and Cyber Monday enters the horizon. From Panasonic film cameras at Filmtools, where you’ll also find a series of others products, to the software from Boris FX, Avid, FXHome or Reallusion, there is a lot to explore on this edition of PVC’s 2018 BEST Black Friday deals.

Triple Scoop Music: Black Friday forever

Available only until November 30th, Triple Scoop Music’s legendary Black Friday deal is back for 2018 and better than ever, says the company, adding that it gives “the BIGGEST savings in our history.” This time, users can save a giant 70% on TSM’s Unlimited Music Licensing Membership, and start downloading all the music they need for every project. Your membership gives you use of TSM’s incredible, award-winning 35,000 song music collection. You can download the music you need, all year long.

Triple Scoop Music has different subscription options: Pro Photographer Membership, Event Filmmaker Membership, Webisode Membership or Non-Profit & Charity Membership but they all share one thing in common: If you start your membership this week, your 70% discount rate is locked in for ALL renewals, meaning you’ll keep your special pricing FOREVER.

Boris FX, a special Black Friday

The biggest sale of the year will really have a special effect on your savings! It’s time to save on Borix FX, the industry’s must-have VFX plug-ins, available now for up to 50% off. It’s the Boris FX Biggest Sale of the Year, and it’s the time to save big on the new 2019 product bundles (best value!) and individual programs. Your choice!

Everything Boris FX has to offer is on sale for one week only! Streamline your workflow and add unlimited creative firepower with quick, time-saving VFX tools used by today’s top editors, visual effects artists & motion graphics designers. Just to make things easier for you, the deal is available now through midnight on Monday, November 26, 2018, and the discount is 50% off product bundles — all available options (nodelocked licenses only), and 25% off all individual products — all available options (nodelocked licenses only). Sale is limited to one license of each product per customer.

Black Friday @Filmtools

Black Friday at Filmtools is the opportunity to choose from so many different products that it is hard to decide which one to pick. Should you go for the Panasonic EVA1, UX90 and AC30, with an instant rebate up to $350, or invest in Sigma lenses with an instant rebate up to $150? Induro tripods with up to $50 off, G-Technology products with up to $100 off or Glyph products, which are offered with instant rebate that can go up to $450, all contribute to make the visit to Filmtools’ website last longer than you initially imagined.

From Saramonic microphones to Sony SF-G memory cards, Tenba bags or X-rite products, there is a lot to choose from meaning you should visit the website now. And just because you may have bought a lot, there is another promotion you should check: when you buy a cart, any of the carts available at Filmtools, you get a $300 voucher. Now you can load the cart with everything you just bought.

Avid: fishing on Black Friday

Avid is offering its best promotion of the year to anyone fishing for a great deal—get 20% off any 1-year subscription to Pro Tools and power your sound with the tools that power the industry. To find everything about the promotion and take advantage of this amazing deal you need to visit Avid’s website! One important note:act now, this offer ends November 25, 2018!

Now, this is just one of the deals available, because as Avid states on the company’s website, “… set your GPS to November 21st—that’s when you can find out about all of Avid’s amazing deals. Until then, turn up the volume, put the windows down and enjoy the ride”. Belive me, you’ll have to visit Avid’s website to understand what the message is all about. But it is worth it!

FXhome: Black Friday with another name

FXhome, makers of HitFilm, Ignite, Action, Imerge and other software are not having a Black Friday sale. The company has a Thanksgiving sale, which is not only different but sounds nicer… IMHO. It’s a special sale, with a special bundle with all of Fxhome’s Pro software. Bundle up, save big, they say.

From 20th November – yes, it started yesterday – through until 4th December you can get the Pro Bundle at a 33% discount. That’s right, FXhome has cut 1/3 off the price and saved you over $250! That’s true Thanksgiving spirit. Now you can edit and composite with HitFilm Pro — or scale up your editor of choice with Ignite Pro VFX plugins. Make big moves and complex animations with Action Pro Beta and even create beautiful photo composites using Imerge Pro. Pro Bundle includes a year of updates, so you can add new features as soon they’re ready. What happens when the year is up? Nothing. Keep the last version you downloaded forever.

Reallusion’s real Black Friday

Reallusion is having a real Black Friday deal, with a price reduction on their products. Now you can get over 50% on the ultimate tool for character creation, Character Creator 3. Not only can you generate 3D characters in minutes, but you also get auto skin weights, a built-in GoZ pipeline function, polygon reduction and OBJ/FBX export capabilities.

There are other deals to choose from: Crazy Talk Animator 8, whose version 3.3 now can do LIVE facial mocap with iPhone X, iClone 7, which unifies the world of 3D Animation in an all-in-one production tool and Crazy Talk 8 are some of the tools available under this special promotion, which runs until November 26th.