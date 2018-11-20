We’ve picked some of the best deals around, and will be adding more in the next days. Do come back to ProVideo Coalition for other 2018 Black Friday deals for videographers and photographers.

From deals that start and end today to deals that only happen in December, but for which you can start preparing, there is a lot to explore in this second edition of PVC’s 2018 Black Friday deals. The listing here are just the starting point for your exploration, as the the different companies present on this second note have, in some cases, more on offer than the products we mention. So, please, do follow the links to get the best deals.

Red Giant: 24 hours marathon

Slow down! Red Giant’s annual 24 hour blowout sale is back on December 4th, but we feature it here, right now, so you can get your credit card ready. It’s the chance to have 40% off everything in the Red Giant online store. For 24 hours only get 40% off all Red Giant VFX, motion graphics and filmmaking plugins for Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro and more.

The promotions do not stop there, though. In fact, Red Giant is giving away free software. Every 12 hours for the next two weeks leading up to the sale, folks will have a chance to win the complete Red Giant toolset including Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, Shooter Suite, Keying Suite and Effects Suite. To enter, follow @redgiantnews on Twitter and retweet the special contest tweets that use the hashtag: #RGYearEndSale. Enter once every 12 hours for a chance to win. Contest ends Monday December 3, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. PST (9:00 p.m. EST). That’s 30 chances to win more than $3,500 in free software.

Teradek has a Bolt Black Friday

Teradek’s Black Friday deals run until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 26, and the deals announced will be around only as long as supplies last. So, if you’re after one of the products from Teradek, you better pay a vist to the company’s website. Suggestions? What about a FREE upgrade to a deluxe kit with the purchase of a Bolt 500 XT TX/RX set? That’s a $500 value.

You can also save 50% on a Sidekick XT with the purchase of a Bolt 1000 XT TX/RX Kit. That’s $1245 savings. Or get a FREE Sidekick XT with the purchase of a Bolt 3000 XT TX/RX Kit, which represents a $2490 value. And then you also have the option to save $200 on Cube 655. Pay a visit to Teradek’s Black Friday deals page on the company’s website, to know more.

Manfrotto’s: yellow is the color

Manfrotto has a Color Week for this Black Friday, and Tuesday is yellow. New promotions available for 24 hours, until Tuesday goes and gives place to Wednesday, another color, another promotion. If you’re looking for a tripod solution for your next adventures, then this is the time to check what Manfrotto offers: a choice of 190 series tripods with up to 30% off.

One example of what can be had on this Yellow Tuesday is the 190XPRO Aluminium 4-Section camera tripod (reference MT190XPRO4), which usually costs $264.99 but today is only $185.49. If you prefer a carbon fiber tripod, you can go for the MT190CXPRO4 reference, a similar 4-Section camera tripod, which costs $328.99 instead of $469.99. But there are many other deals available. Just visit Manfrotto’s website.

40% off all FilmConvert software!

FilmConvert is also having an extended Black Friday. In fact, the promotion runs the whole week, until Cyber Monday, and the company is offering 40% off on all software. This means that the FilmConvert Bundle licenses are now $149, and you save $100, while the FilmConvert Plugins are now just $99. Meaning you’ll save $80.

If you visit FilmConvert’s website, don’t forget to check their camera profiles section, where you’ll find dozens of profiles for different cameras, including the new camera profiles for the Fujifilm X-T3 and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, which were released earlier this month. If you’re a drone user, take note that the profile for the DJI Mavic 2 Pro is coming soon!

Edelkrone: a renewal and then Black Friday

For Edelkrone, Black Friday runs until November 26, with 30% off all products. To know the discount applied to each product users just have to move the desired item to the cart. Edelkrone has one advice to visitors: add more items to your cart to increase your discount rate!

There is a second reason to visit Edelkrone’s website, besides the 2018 Black Friday deals: the company has just redesigned, rebuilt from the ground up their products, something that deserves attention. According to the company, the new camera motion control era has begun!

Rogue’s Black Friday

Specialist in solutions for creative photographers, Rogue Photographic Design has a selection of light modifiers on offer for 2018 Black Friday, a promotion that runs until November 27th ( the offer expires Tuesday 12pm PST). When you purchase a Rogue XL Pro Lighting System you can choose a FREE reflector, either the 32″ or the 20″x40″ Super Soft Silver Reflector ($29.95 value). Plus you get FREE SHIPPING!

Photographers – or videographers – looking for colored gels should check the promotion on the Rogue Grid and Grid Gels. Save over 25% on the Rogue 3-in-1 Flash Grid and Grid Gels Combo Kit, usually sold for $67.90 but available for only $49.95 during the promotion. Which ends November 27th. Visit Rogue Photographic Design website for more information on these products and other from the Rogue range.