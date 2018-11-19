We bring you some of the 2018 Black Friday deals for videographers and photographers, with everything from hardware to software. Keep coming back to the website, daily, for more promotions.

The yearly Black Friday is, as always, one of the longest days of the year, as it starts, in many cases, this Monday, and runs well beyond next Friday. Time to save on many products, some available for the first time through this promotion. We picked some of the best deals around, and will be adding more in the next days. Do come back for more 2018 Black Friday deals.

SmallHD deals

Small HD Black Friday deals run from November 19th until the 24th. Under the note “Thanks for Giving us your business” SmallHD has a series of promotions. Things like the 1303 HDR Bundle, a production monitor bundle includes our 1500 nit bright 1303 HDR, Table Stand, screen protectors, SDI cables, and over $750 in savings!

SmallHD has other bundles on offer (a total of seven), so the best thing to do is to visit the website and choose. One more suggestion? The 502 Bright Bundle, a 5-inch, 1080p, 1000 nit monitor with HDMI and SDI cross conversion. Save over $500 with this Black Friday Bundle.

Loupedeck+ costs less now!

Loupedeck+ is offered with a 10% off Black Friday discount this year. The custom photo & video editing console that looks like a keyboard makes editing faster and more creative. The latest generation of the device was released earlier this Summer and is stacked with 17 buttons and two dedicated customizable dials, in addition to a full custom mode. You can read more about the console here at ProVideo Coalition, or go directly to Loupedeck’s online store to order your Loupedeck+.

Books and eBooks 50% off

Whether you want to read “Filmmaking Essentials for Photographers -The Fundamental Principles of Transitioning from Stills to Motion” or browse through the 63 Photographic Principles You Need to Know, revealed in the book “The Enthusiast’s Guide to iPhone Photography”, Rocky Nook has something for you. The book store offers creators “a jump start on your holiday shopping with 50% off print books and bundles!”

Visit the website, pick the titles you like the best and apply code TURKEY18 at checkout when you have a print book or a book bundle in your cart!

Lowepro’s Color Week

It’s a Black Friday full of colors. In fact, Lowepro is having a whole Color Week, with different products on offer each day. Today is Orange Monday, and one of the products on offer is Tahoe BP 150 backpack offering a customizable and well-padded main compartment and roomy front pocket offer plenty of storage for a day’s worth of essential gear, including a tablet. Price? $48.97 against the usual $69.95.

There is a catch, though. Don’t leave things for tomorrow, as the deal ends today. Tomorrow Lowepro will have another color, and different products. Yes, the Orange Monday offers are limited, and they all end today with brand new offers coming tomorrow, with another color.

Vegas Pro at a special price

Vegas Pro 16 also has an extended Black Friday Sale, which runs until November 27, 2018. During this period it is possible to get the video editor at a a special discounted price. Did I mention SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE? Just check the numbers: The VEGAS Pro 16 Edit is available for $249 instead of $798, the VEGAS Pro 16 costs $299 and not $998 and, finally, the VEGAS Pro 16 Suite is only $399 and not the usual $1.198.

This promotion also includes Boris FX Continuum Key & Blend Unit (a $399 value) for free. This easy-to-use plug-in allows precise keying with ease – of both real-life clips and green/blue screen clips. Now, go and get your copy of the program before the promotion ends.

Joby’s Black Friday

Joby also has a Color Week (as this promotion is for Vitec companies, as Lowepro, Manfrotto and others) and for Orange Monday they have a series of Gorilla pods to pick, with savings that can go all the way over 40%. Example? The GorillaPod 5K Kit used as illustration, which is a premium machined aluminum flexible tripod for dslr and mirrorless cameras featuring flexible legs and a ball head to secure pro camera gear anywhere. With a BallHead 5K with Arca-Swiss compatible quick release plate, rubberized ring and foot grips stabile in difficult terrain the GorillaPod 5K Kit costs, usually, $179.95, but you can have it for $125.97. Today!