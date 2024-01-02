Designed by AquaTech and compatible with iPhone 12 / 13 / 14 / 15 and Samsung Galaxy S22 / S23, the new JOBY SeaPal takes content creation to new levels, above and underwater.

A complete ecosystem for smartphone content creation underwater, encompassing outdoor, adventure travel, surfing and other water sports… JOBY SeaPal turns your smartphone into an action cam!

Built around a phone case rated to depths up to 10m / 33ft with glass lens port, the new JOBY SeaPal collection allows smartphone users to start 2024 with a new perspective on what’s possible to achieve with a smartphone in terms of photography and video. With the addition of this waterproof phone case, your smartphone becomes… an action cam!

Now that Apple has shown that its iPhone 15 Pro is good for professional video capture, all is needed is a way to take the device underwater, and the solution arrives with the start of a new year. The JOBY SeaPal is compatible with different iPhone models.

Designed in partnership with AquaTech, water housings manufacturer for the world’s best ocean creators for over 20 years, this new waterproof phone case takes content creation to new levels, unlocking new creative possibilities to produce stunning footage in and around water. In fact, the new JOBY SeaPal collection not only includes the phone case, but also a Bluetooth shutter grip, and a quick release split water dome port with cover, that enables the creation of breathtaking content both above and beneath the water’s surface.

A new creative playground for expert creators

It’s a complete ecosystem for smartphone content creation underwater, encompassing outdoor, adventure travel, surfing and other water sports, but nothing stops you from using it while exploring other photographic or filming projects, at a slower pace… like photographing Winter landscapes or nature in rainy days without having to worry about protection for your smartphone.

JOBY has always focused on uplifting the potential of content creators who dream big, supporting their creative journey with a product ecosystem that simplifies content production, making it faster and better while having fun. The launch of the JOBY SeaPal waterproof phone case marks the introduction of an additional creative playground for expert creators, combining JOBY’s deep understanding of the content creators’ needs with AquaTech’s technical know-how of ocean photography for guaranteed reliability.

On introducing the new product, JOBY said that “fully compatible with iPhone 12/13/14/15 and Samsung Galaxy S22/S23, JOBY SeaPal is the safest ecosystem for smartphone content creation, dedicated to surfers looking to capture epic, wave-riding shots, creators who want to share the beauty of coral reefs or mobile travel vloggers engaged in water activities such as kitesurfing, jet skiing, snowboarding or waterpark adventures.”

Designed by AquaTech

Additionally, the company claims, “JOBY SeaPal is the perfect companion for expert creators on the go who don’t have space to carry bulky, waterproof camera casings or want a quicker alternative to an action camera.”

Designed by AquaTech to ensure waterproof, shockproof and dustproof capabilities, JOBY SeaPal allows creators to trust their phones are fully enclosed and protected at all times without fear of damage.

Above water, the clear soft membrane means users can maintain full control of their phones, allowing full navigation of the screen as normal. Below the water surface, the Bluetooth Shutter Grip establishes a connection with the phone to ensure that no action shots are missed.

With JOBY SeaPal, JOBY and AquaTech have created a reliable and versatile ecosystem that empowers mobile content creators to deliver exceptional content whilst enjoying their journey out in the water.