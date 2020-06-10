Inspired by Canon and other companies that released software to turn their cameras into streaming devices, Panasonic releases its own solution: LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta).

Compatible with Panasonic’s DC-S1, DC-S1R, DC-S1H full frame mirrorless cameras, the new LUMIX Tether for Streaming software is a clear invitation to use these cameras for streaming.

The just announced release of Panasonic’s LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta) follows the introduction by Canon of its EOS Webcam Utility Beta software, in April for Windows and last May for Mac. Canon’s unexpected launch, which allows a series of select Canon cameras to be transformed into webcams, for streaming, started a trend that ProVideo Coalition has shared with its readers.

The introduction by Canon of software to turn cameras into webcams was soon followed by Sony. When the company announced its new camera for vloggers and streamers, the ZV-1, it also revealed that software to turn the camera into a webcam would be released this July. We’re still waiting for Sony’s software, but Fujifilm did not make its users wait, and launched software to transform its GFX and X series models into webcams.

Live streaming being added to many cameras

As we wrote then, “If you’ve a Fujifilm GFX100 camera and a Windows computer, you’ve a webcam that will make everybody go “Wow”. Not only do you have a huge sensor, with 102 million pixels, but you also have the option to choose the lens best adapted to each situation, and even the freedom to choose the Film Simulation mode that best suits your mood for each web-conference. Now, that’s a whole new world of options in terms of webcams, and it is all due to the constraints created by the pandemic.”

Now it’s Panasonic’s turn, with the release of LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta), that turns the high-end models DC-S1, DC-S1R, DC-S1H full frame mirrorless cameras into streaming cameras. The software, for Windows, also works with models from Panasonic’s Micro Four Thirds family: DC-GH5, DC-G9, DC-GH5S. No news yet, I am afraid, if the solution is compatible with other Panasonic models, but owners of other cameras, like the GH4, may want to risk trying it. Canon’s software, for example, works with cameras not included in Canon’s compatibility list, as PVC showed its readers, with the EOS Rebel T3i (or EOS 600D).

The LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta) from Panasonic – at the moment only available for Windows 10 (32/64bit) -, is derived from the conventional LUMIX Tether (Ver.1.7) with an additional display option for the cases where this software is used for live streaming purposes. Although some say this is not the most elegant solution, Panasonic states that it “may help user convenience in the growing self-streaming opportunities.”

LUMIX Tether with LIVE VIEW

Users must remember that LUMIX Tether is a software program originally designed for tethered shooting, so GUIs such as a focus area mark as well as control panels are displayed with live view images on the PC monitor during USB tethering. Aware that these these graphic items become a hindrance when the software is used to capture camera view for live streaming, software developers at Panasonic created an option to hide it.

The new LIVE VIEW option added is the company’s response to demands of customers to resolve this issue. With the addition of the new mode users can display camera view only, making it easy for the separate streaming software to read it. Users can choose to show or hide these graphic items during USB tethering according to the usage purpose.

LUMIX Ambassador Ross Grieve shows in the video belowu how to set- up the LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta) software to use your compatible LUMIX as a camera for streaming. All you need is a USB-3-cable and the new software to feed the live preview of your LUMIX camera into the computer.

The LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta) software is provided as a pre-release version that is currently still under development. Those using it should be aware that this software is not eligible for operation warranty and customer support. Again, in case you missed it, compatible camera models are DC-GH5, DC-G9, DC-GH5S, DC-S1, DC-S1R, DC-S1H.