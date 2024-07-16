With more than 1200 backers and close to US$ 570,000 pledged of a US$ 10,000 goal, the SwitchLens project from Sneaki Design aims to take your photography experience to the next level… using a smartphone.

Designed around the versatile Micro Four Thirds system, SwitchLens is an extra portable phone accessory with a large CMOS sensor able to capture more light and deliver high-resolution, quality images.

Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, SwitchLens instantly transforms any smartphone into a professional camera via Wi-Fi with Micro Four Thirds interchangeable lenses. With its user-friendly design, all you need to do is snap it on to your smartphone, and you’re ready to start capturing, according to Sneaki Design, “the most remarkable, visually stunning photographs and videos.”

Formed by a group of friends who share a vision to create gadgets for taking with you everywhere, Sneaki Design aims to disrupt and blur the line between mobile and professional photography with the introduction of SwitchLens. This is not the first product aiming to turn smartphones into better cameras, and it competes with the recently launched Alice Camera, which was first announced in 2021.

The idea is not even new, and while somehow different, it is very much a modern interpretation of products like the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-QX10 or the Kodak Pixpro SL10, both offering the option to add a 10x zoom lens to Android and iOS smartphones… a decade ago. Sony had a whole series of what the company called “Smart Lens” cameras – the QX1, QX10 and QX30 and QX100 – all designed to work with smartphones. The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-QX100, for example, was built around a 1-inch (13.2 x 8.8 mm) backside-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor, with 20.2 megapixels, ƒ/1.8 to ƒ/4.9 Carl ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* lens and a 3.6x (28–100 mm) optical zoom… similar to the specifications of the Sony RX100 II premium compact camera.

Wi-Fi used for connection

Despite the adoption of the Micro Four Thirds mount system, the SwitchLens also uses a 1-inch sensor, the Sony IMX283, a 1-inch sensor used by some premium smartphones, so in terms of quality its advantage is the use of lenses from the Micro Four Thirds system. As part of the stretch goals of the crowdfunding process, Sneaki Design offers the option to upgrade to a CMOS MFT sensor, for $99, which really puts the SwitchLens in another level and may be an interesting option for anyone wanting to use the accessory.

The SwitchLens connects to your smartphone through Wi-Fi (as the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-QX10 or the Kodak Pixpro SL10), allowing it to operate without physically attaching to your phone. This feature gives you the flexibility to position it at any angle, enabling you to capture challenging shots. Its design Sneaki Design claims, “encourages creative photography and is perfect for taking selfies.”

While adding the accessory to a smartphone makes for a bigger “camera”, there are advantages in using the SwitchLens, beyond the use of a larger sensor and interchangeable lenses, as the camera/grips supports microSD cards up to 1.5TB, allowing you to store all your photos or a backup to free up space on your phone. You have the option to save photos either on your phone, in SwitchLens storage, or on both.

Authentic photography untouched by AI

Another advantage of the accessory is the ability to capture in both RAW and JPEG. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with photos taken with smartphones, they often undergo automatic corrections via AI. These corrections can impact the natural beauty of the images. With SwitchLens Sneaki Design “aims to reintroduce you to the beauty of authentic light photography that’s untouched by AI enhancements.”

The SwitchLens features Peaking Focus, which Sneaki Design says is “an innovative feature designed to enhance the photography experience. It works by illuminating sharply focused areas in vibrant, eye-catching colors. This visual aid allows photographers to quickly and easily identify which areas of their subject or scene are in clear focus. This feature is particularly useful for ensuring sharpness in critical areas of a photograph, thereby reducing the chance of capturing blurry or out-of-focus images.”

The stretch goals achieved have unlocked autofocus for free and safety mounts for the smartphone. If the crowdfunding reaches the $700,000 mark the new controller, offering a higher frame rate and more processing power for the M43 CMOS sensor will be unlocked, according to Sneaki Design.

SwitchLens for iOS and Android

Weighing only 180g/6.3oz (200g/7oz with battery), SwitchLens is, according to the company, “super lightweight and extremely portable” meaning “you can take it everywhere you go so you will always be ready to capture life’s funniest and most important experiences. The 14500 rechargeable battery is AA sized and can conveniently be found online or electronic stores and camera outlets everywhere.”

As noted before, the SwitchLens is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones. It is designed to attach to any MagSafe / Qi2 device and phone cases with the magnetic ring on the back. This will fit almost all current smartphones on the market. You can continue to use SwitchLens even if you switch to a new smartphone. For many of the images showing results, Sneaki Design uses photos taken with an iPhone 15 Po max and its SwitchLens accessory, which you can check on the Kickstarter page.

The SwitchLens (body only) is available during the Kickstarter campaign for $199, while the final product, when available, will have a suggested retail price of $329. There are different kits available, one of them the SwitchLens + 6 Lenses Kit, with a FREE Watertight Lens Case and a price of $649 on Kickstarter. Sneaki Design plans to ship the first accessories in November 2024.

As usual with crowdfunding campaigns, research the project before supporting it. The amount pledged and the fact that there are other similar products available suggests the SwitchLens may well become a product, but it’s better to read the “Risks and challenges” section on the crowdfunding page. Another question you need to have the answer for is simple: is this an accessory I want to use with my smartphone for my photography video or is it a better idea to buy a Micro Four Thirds camera?