Smartphone photographers will have a new app to use, as ON1 Photo Mobile 2020 will be available in the first half of 2020, for iOS and Android. Is a ON1 Video Mobile being developed too?

With smartphones getting smarter, it’s only natural that more companies show interest in developing apps that allow users to get both photos and video using the devices. We’ve recently seen a surge in apps dedicated to photography, and even companies as FiLMiC , who are known for their video apps, have entered the market, with the Firstlight photo app, first introduced for iOS and recently for Android.

Those interested can download the FREE version of the Firstlight photo app and, if they want to have more, opt for the Premium In-App purchase, ideal for photographers who want to capture the full potential of Firstlight with more advanced photography features. Firstlight Premium offers a host of advanced features as well as new film simulations, along with in depth education materials that elevate the artistic potential of all users, regardless of skill level.

FiLMiC, Adobe, CyberLink and ON1

FiLMiC’s decision to enter the world of photography is just one side of the story. The other reveals how companies that have desktop software decide to offer – or make available in a paid version – their software for smartphone users. One example that comes to mind is CyberLink, with its PhotoDirector for mobile, which allows iOS and Android users to have key features of the original software at their fingertips, inside a smartphone. CyberLink also has what is considered the best video editor for Android, PowerDirector.

The reference to CyberLink and PhotoDirector is important, because it shows us that desktop software companies also want to invest in apps for smartphones. One other example is Adobe, which announced last November its own Photoshop Camera app for Android and iOS. Although we have not yet seen any signs of the software, the intention is, apparently, there.

Another company promising a smartphone app compatible with iOS and Android is ON1. The app will allow users to completely control their mobile photography experience, says the company. Equipped with most of the controls your DSLR has, adds the team behind the project, “ the ON1 Photo Mobile Camera is a perfect asset for your mobile creativity.”

ON1 Photo Mobile: it’s more than a camera app

The sneak peek video published by ON1 recently raises more questions that it gives answers, and users have started to ask if this is just another camera app – of which there are dozens! – or something more. Nathan Keudell, Product Manager at ON1 has replied to those comments, saying that “we will have more sneak peek videos coming soon that feature our mobile Editing, Organizing and Sync solutions.”

ON1 Photo Mobile 2020 will be more than a camera app, in fact, and the company says that with it users can edit anywhere, anytime. The whole process starts, according to On1, “with the capture of pro-level raw photos photos on your smartphone using the pro-level controls you are familiar with on your interchangeable-lens camera. The ON1 Photo Mobile camera is packed full of advanced features.”

Then, adds ON1, “edit them with the same power as you do in ON1 Photo RAW, like enhancing the shadows, removing the distractions, darkening the sky, and more. Your smartphone photos can then be sent back to your computer when you combine the power of ON1 Photo Mobile with ON1 Sync.”

What this means is that the ON1 Sync concept announced by the company when ON1 Photo RAW 2020 was revealed, will be the “glue” that makes ON1 Photo Mobile part of the whole package announced then, which offers an integrated photography – and video – workflow. Thanks to Sync, users can also push edits from ON1 Photo RAW on their desktop or laptop computers back to ON1 Photo Mobile using ON1 Sync, providing a complete, open, photo editing and organizing system.

Is a ON1 Video Mobile 2020 in the works?

Now let’s not forget there will also be a ON1 Video for desktop, a NLE for photographers, as part of the “suite” that ON1 is building around its base ON1 Photo RAW. It’s a new video editing app explicitly designed for the photographer, and the company says that “you no longer need to learn complex videography terminology like other video editors to quickly create stunning clips. ON1 Video will be a simple, yet robust video editor that removes the learning curve of other video editors. It will be the perfect solution for wedding, action, and drone photographers.”

ON1 Video 2020 will be available in the first half of 2020. Seamless integration between your video and photo workflow will be possible with ON1 Video and ON1 Photo RAW. A public beta for ON1 Video 2020 will be available in March with the final release currently looking like May. With the sneak peek of the ON1 Photo Mobile 2020 one has to ask if, by any chance, after the photo app we will also see a video app for smartphones coming from ON1? Will there be an ON1 Video Mobile in the future?

