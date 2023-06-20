Initially released for iOS devices last year, RealityScan is now available for Android devices, meaning you can create high-fidelity 3D models of objects with your smartphone. And it’s FREE!

RealityScan is now available for Android as well as for iOS devices, putting this powerful, free-to-download photogrammetry application into the hands of almost anyone with a modern smartphone or tablet. It’s another step towards making the tools accessible for more creators.

With RealityScan, you can create high-fidelity 3D models of objects just by taking multiple pictures of them with your phone or tablet—RealityScan will do the rest! Then, you can export them to Sketchfab, the ultimate platform for publishing, sharing, and selling 3D, VR and AR content, to share with the rest of the world, or to download them for use in other applications like Unreal Engine or Twinmotion.

Epic Games adds that “exporting your models to Sketchfab is free. The number of models you can upload to your Sketchfab account per month depends on your Sketchfab plan, but you’ll automatically be upgraded to Sketchfab Pro for free for one year on your first upload.”

New step-based workflow

Since its initial release launch for iOS devices, last year, RealityScan has seen over 200,000 downloads, and many thousands of models created by the community and uploaded to Sketchfab. With the launch of the Android version it’s only natural that we will see a spike on the number of users and projects. RealityScan requires an Android phone or tablet that supports ARCore, or an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 and later.

The latest release of this application also offers a streamlined user interface and more intuitive workflows. These are just some of the improvements:

A new step-based workflow takes you through the scanning process, and you can always back up through the steps if you need to make changes.

You can easily find and delete unconnected images from the Project Library, and optionally add new ones to replace them.

You can directly open a preview of the final model as it will look in Sketchfab from the Project Library, thanks to an embedded Sketchfab viewer.

You can add and edit a name and description for the project, which will be automatically synchronized to Sketchfab.

So, what are you waiting for? This is the time to pick your android smartphone compatible with the app, 3D scan objects easily — wherever you are, without the need for special hardware!