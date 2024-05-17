If you read my very recent Review: Fairphone 4 with /e/OS privacy operating system, you will want to hear about the details of the new 2.0 version of the /e/OS which Murena just released yesterday as a free update. Last night, I updated my Fairphone 4 to this latest version. I found the over-the-air download to be smooth and simple. Ahead you’ll find details of the enhancements in /e/OS, which I call the the «Goldilocks» solution among the three de-Googled Android privacy-oriented operating systems I have tested to date, from the perspective of security, privacy and practicality.. I also remind you about my upcoming related book Get telephone privacy, where the Castilian version is Privacidad telefónica.

Here are the main improvements in /e/OS 2.0 according to Murena:

Improved usability and more informative Advanced Privacy feature

With Advanced Privacy, users gain better control over their data, from managing in-app trackers to masking IP addresses and locations. Murena says that the Advanced Privacy’s design is more understandable and quantifiable for the user. Notably, the Advanced Privacy widget offers real-time information about the amount of data leak attempts made by installed third-party apps subsequently blocked by /e/OS’s Advanced Privacy.

Users can now also easily see which apps are attempting data leaks in the past 24 hours or 30 days.

Unrivaled mobile app compatibility​

/e/OS V2 provides users the highest number of compatible apps available in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) world:

Play services and safetynet pass compatibility with compatible hardware ( see my article for more details )

Largest choice of apps ever in a single place, the App Lounge, which pulls apps from: Google Play Store (anonymously), F-droid apps and PWA (progressive web apps)

Camera App QR code recognition

The /e/OS new enhanced camera application now features QR code recognition by default, so managing QR codes has never been easier. Whether for payments, authentication, or information retrieval, /e/OS V2 ensures safety and convenience.

Bliss Launcher 3

With enhanced reliability and a visually appealing interface, Murena says that the user experience of home screens, menus and more is significantly improved.

How /e/OS users can get the free update

Users can expect to find it available for download within the system updates section of their /e/OS settings within a few days. Mine offered it to me yesterday, which is when I downloaded it. For more information about phones which come /e/OS preinstalled, click here. I also remind you about my upcoming related book Get telephone privacy, where the Castilian version is Privacidad telefónica.

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

Murena lanza /e/OS 2.0 con mejoras en los controles de privacidad y más

FTC disclosure

Neither Fairphone nor Murena is paying for this artcle. Allan Tépper paid full price for his Fairphone 4 and its accessories to Murena. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.