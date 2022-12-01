Epic Games and Capturing Reality announce that the RealityScan app is now available to download for free on iOS.

RealityScan is a 3D scanning app for mobile devices that turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models. The app has been designed to be super-easy to use, so no experience is required to get started.

Creating 3D models used to be a laborious task but now anyone with an iOS smartphone can do it in minutes, and no experience is necessary to get started. Simply take photos of the object you want to replicate in 3D using your smartphone or tablet, and the app will assemble them into a 3D model. Once you’re happy with the results, you can export to Sketchfab and share your creation with the world.

Yes, it’s true, ultra-realistic 3D models are just a few snaps away, using this tool created by Capturing Reality, a photogrammetry solution developer that is part of the Epic Games family. Their mission is to make 3D scanning accessible to all creators. Capturing Reality joined forces with Quixel— creators of Megascans, the world’s largest scan library—to bring you a new tool that simplifies the process of creating CG models from 3D scans.

No special skills needed

Capturing Reality previously worked with Quixel to create high-fidelity scans using a desktop application, RealityCapture. Now the RealityScan mobile app takes that powerful technology and puts it in anyone’s pocket, free to download. This means that all creators are now able to quickly and easily create accurate 3D models equal in quality to Megascans.

With RealityScan, now anyone can create 3D models from real-world objects and use them to enhance the realism of their visualization projects. While using RealityScan requires no special skills or experience, following the steps shown in the simple video tutorial published above will help anyone achieve optimal results.

In a few minutes, completed 3D assets can be seamlessly uploaded from RealityScan to Sketchfab, the ultimate platform for publishing, sharing, and selling 3D, VR, and AR content. From there, users can download the model for use in Unreal Engine, Twinmotion, MetaHuman, or any other post-processing tool. Plus, RealityScan users will automatically be upgraded to a Sketchfab Pro account for a year after their first upload to Sketchfab.