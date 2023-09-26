According to DJI, the new Mini 4 Pro redefines the boundaries of mini-camera drones, setting a new benchmark for capturing and sharing exhilarating moments.

With its pioneering omni-directional obstacle sensing and the flagship DJI O4 video transmission technology, the Mini Pro 4 marries professional-grade capabilities with lightweight design.

Weighing under 249g , the Mini 4 Pro is meticulously engineered for effortless portability. Its lightweight design not only ensures ease of transport but also aligns with drone regulations in a majority of countries and regions, granting you the freedom to take flight with almost no limitations. Those are essential goals as the regulations for flying drones are… not applied to drones under 250 grams.

Yes, many of the federal drone regulations do not apply to drones like the DJI Mini 4 Pro. Still, it should be noted that all drones flying for commercial purposes in the United States under Part 107 must be registered. And even if flying drones recreationally, you’ve to register them with FAA and abide by certain rules… like not flying it above 400 feet on uncontrolled areas and always keep your drone within your line of sight.

The lightweight design of the drone not only ensures ease of transport but also aligns with drone regulations in a majority of countries and regions, granting you the freedom to take flight with almost no limitations.As Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI says “The Mini 4 Pro perfectly marries professional-grade capabilities while keeping its hallmark lightweight design, offering unmatched freedom and adaptability,” adding “this drone emerges as the ultimate all-rounder, designed to elevate your creative toolkit.”

Professional-grade post-production control

In terms of image quality, the Mini 4 Pro offers, as DJI claims, “cutting-edge imaging with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, New Image-Processing Platform and dual native ISO fusion—a hallmark of cinema-grade technology. Its f/1.7 aperture, 48MP image resolution, 4K/60fps HDR video, and Slo-Mo shooting at 4K/100fps capture moments in breathtaking detail. 2.4μm pixels and an enhanced noise reduction algorithm in Night Shots video mode delivers clear, cleaner footage even in low-light conditions.”

Additionally, the company continues, “the Mini 4 Pro empowers your creativity with True Vertical Shooting, optimized for social media and smartphone playback. A 60° large-angle tilt for fluid camera motion unleashes cinematic possibilities, while digital video zoom bolsters your storytelling abilities by magnifying photos up to 2x and videos up to 4x.”

DJI notes that “the Mini 4 Pro allows you to achieve professional-grade post-production control with 10-bit D-Log M recording, granting access to more than a billion colors. No matter where you publish your content, HLG ensures the natural colors and brightness remain true-to-life without adjustment or format conversion due to its high dynamic range. Preserve intricate nuances with 48MP RAW and SmartPhoto technology , an ingenious fusion that harmonizes HDR imaging, scene recognition, and more, resulting in images that truly captivate.”

Edit with LightCut

The Mini 4 Pro not only offers three intuitive methods for capturing shots—Spotlight, Point of Interest, and ActiveTrack 360°, which allows users to bypass obstacles and achieve smoother, more stable tracking thanks to omnidirectional obstacle sensing—but also enhances creative possibilities with innovative features. By harnessing the follow intelligent features, users can achieve professional-level results with every flight:

MasterShots

Delivers dynamic camera movement templates tailored for portrait, close-up, and long-range shots, ensuring you nail every shot!

Provides Dronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket, Boomerang, and Asteroid modes for more stylish results.

Provides Free, Waypoint, Circle, and Course Lock modes with unlimited shooting time, and supports compositing while shooting.

Supports shooting 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical, and Sphere panoramic photos to capture magnificent landscapes.

Quickly transfer photos and videos to your smartphone without linking the remote controller. Your creations will be instantly ready to share.

Video shooters will also appreciate that the footage captured can be edited with LightCut (available for iOS and Android), which streamlines video editing through wireless connection and AI technology, allowing one-tap generation of captivating videos by merging ActiveTrack, MasterShots, and QuickShots footage. The app automates sound effect matching and template application for efficient, high-quality production, while preserving smartphone storage by eliminating the need to download footage. Real-time sound effects enhance aerial creations, transitioning from “silent” to “vibrant.” An array of aerial shot templates, from nature to cityscape and tilt-shift effects, allows for effortless video creation by importing aerial footage, according to DJI.

Discover the new SkyPixel

With the launch of the new drone DJI also invites users to discover the new SkyPixel, “a revolutionary digital platform aimed at elevating the world of aerial photography. With an array of cutting-edge features, including a vast database of fly spots and expert fly tips, this reimagined SkyPixel empowers drone enthusiasts of all levels to master the art of aerial photography with ease.”

The platform is the place to go to stay well-informed about nearby fly spots and local regulations, ensuring safe and worry-free takeoffs for pilots of all experience levels. Join a global community of photographers, explore over 30 million stunning aerial masterpieces, and engage with like-minded enthusiasts worldwide. SkyPixel is where creativity knows no bounds, and the sky is your canvas.

The Mini 4 Pro is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, in a series of configurations, starting with the basic DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2) pack, which retails for $759, up to the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus (DJI RC 2), which retails for $1,159. All the information about the new packs is available from DJI.