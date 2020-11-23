Since Apple introduced its new iPhone 12, companies have been busy updating their apps to use the features available. The latest news come from FiLMiC, that has a new version of FiLMiC Pro.

The new version of FiLMiC Pro adds support for 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR on 12 series iPhones… but there are some limitations users should be aware of before using.

Last September FiLMiC introduced support for Clean HDMI Output in its FiLMiC Pro cinema camera app, so you get more of your mobile device, in both iOS and select supported Android devices. Now the company turns to iOS, because of the recent launch of Apple’s iPhone 12, and offers iPhone 12 mobile filmmakers new ways to capture moving images with the FiLMiC Pro mobile cinema camera app.

The new version of FiLMiC Pro – v6.12.7 – adds support for 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR on 12 series iPhones! You’ll find the option to enable Dolby Vision under the Settings > Resolution menu. Just scroll down to reveal the Dolby Vision toggle select it and you’re ready to go.

The announcement of version 6.12.7 is exciting news if you’ve always wanted to shoot 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR but FiLMiC notes that there are a few things to be aware of when it comes to shooting in Dolby Vision:

It is limited to 30fps in 4K and 60fps in 1080p.

A Dolby Vision HDR compatible display is required to consume it.

Dolby Vision HDR is much more processor intensive than SDR. For long record times we recommend SDR.

Dolby Vision is not compatible with the Cinematographer Kit in-app purchase.

With the new feature, FiLMiC Pro expands on its aim to be the most advanced cinema video camera for mobile, a tool that the company continues to develop and ehnace with cutting-edge capabilities, to offer the most responsive manual filming app available on iPhone and iPad. A multi-time iOS Video Camera App of the Year, FiLMiC Pro has been used, says FiLMiC, in more high profile video projects by award winning directors than any other video app:

Unsane & High Flying Bird by Steven Soderbergh

Tangerine by Sean Baker

Detour by Michel Gondry

Snow Steam Iron by Zack Snyder

Three Minutes by Peter Chan

Olivia Wilde – No Love Like Yours

Claude Lelouch – The Best Years of a Life (Premiere Cannes 2019)

FiLMiC Pro provides filmmakers, newscasters, teachers, vloggers, artists and musicians with the capability to shoot in a true LOG gamma curve (included in the Cinematographer Kit optional in-app purchase). LOG V2 allows for greater tonal range and flexibility in post production by expanding dynamic range by up to 2.5 extra stops and setting the iPhone’s capabilities on par with camera equipment such as DSLRs costing thousands more.

The newly-upgraded version of the app is available immediately for iOS, priced at $14.99 USD. The upgrade is free for existing FiLMiC Pro customers. Follow the link to download FiLMiC Pro for iOS from the App Store.