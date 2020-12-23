In a world where video has never been more important, a solution allowing the use of a smartphone as broadcast camera is key. NDI announced its android version of the NDI|HX Camera app.

NDI unveiled this month the much-anticipated NDI|HX Camera for Android users, to be used in conjunction with the free NDI Tools available for Mac or PC.

NDI, part of the Vizrt Group along with the NewTek and Vizrt brands, announced this December the all-new NDI|HX Camera for Android app. In a world where video has never been more important, NDI|HX Camera for Android turns Android smartphones and tablets into broadcast–ready camera systems, including 4K–capable devices, by simply downloading the $19.99 app.

Having already created an NDI|HX Camera for iOS devices, says NDI, “this, revolutionary technology is now available to more than four billion active iOS and Android devices worldwide. Used in conjunction with the free NDI Tools available for Mac or PC, the NDI|HX Camera app can significantly increase the image quality for those working from home and taking part in conference calls or presentations using any combination of PC or Mac and iOS or Android.”

“NDI has quickly become the content–over–IP standard for savvy companies and individuals throughout the world to tell video stories,” commented Michael Namatinia, president of NDI. “By extending NDI|HX Camera to everyone with access to a PC or Mac and an iOS or Android device, we are putting the ability to produce exceptional quality video in the hands and pockets of everyone.”

Android app updated

The app, NDI claims, “allows users to produce broadcast–quality content, no matter the platform or story. From sharing at–home workouts online to ensuring no one misses that match–winning goal in a local soccer game – stories can now be told in glorious 4K quality video and seamlessly integrated with Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, or other video communication applications. The app can also be used as a camera source in multi–camera live streaming systems like NewTek’s TriCaster, Vizrt’s Viz Vectar Plus, and OBS among many others.”

The Android version was recently updated, to correct bugs and fix some problems on Samsung devices, as reported by users. Both apps are available to download from all major app stores and require an updated version of the free to download NDI Tools to be installed on the user’s PC. NDI Tools can be downloaded from NDI’s website.

ProVideo Coalition covered NDI recently; a story about the new NDI Screen Capture HX app for Nvidia GPUs, that delivers video at resolutions up to 4K without the need for expensive video capture cards when sharing or streaming content. Follow the link to the article NDI tool eliminates the need for video capture cards if you want to know more.