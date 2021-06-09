TVU Anywhere now features integrated AI-based technology that automatically recognizes and tracks the subject as he or she moves, to improve operator-less productions.

By adding subject-tracking functionality to TVU Anywhere, TVU Networks offers users more options when broadcasting using mobile devices. TVU Anywhere solution now has integrated support for Center Stage, a new iPad Pro (M1 Chip models) feature that automates subject tracking, a feature that eliminates the need for a camera operator in many situations. Integrating technology like this new release from Apple opens the door to more professional production experiences that do not require a camera operator, complicated and expensive workflows, or purpose-built broadcast hardware.

“TVU is focused on empowering our customers to take advantage of all the increasing power of phones and tablets, using these commonly available tools to deliver the highest-grade solutions for everyone from large broadcasters to home content creators. As consumer technology reduces the gap of quality and functionality between prosumer and professional workflows, our goal is to quickly integrate every meaningful functionality into our solutions that utilize these devices,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “TVU Anywhere usage soared by over 900 percent in 2020 and we expect continued growth beyond the pandemic. Our commitment is to give customers options to do with mobile devices what used to be reserved for only high-end, purpose-built broadcast technologies.”

TVU prioritizes continuous improvements to its platforms to keep pace with its customers’ rapidly changing requirements. The integration of Center Stage frees the reporter or anchor using TVU Anywhere from the constraints of holding a fixed position, using AI to automatically recognize the subject and tracking its movements, an in doing so greatly improves the professionalism of a single-person production.

TVU Anywhere for smartphones

The technology also reacts if an additional subject enters the shot (such as an interviewee). The camera will automatically zoom out to capture the additional subject and then zoom back in again once the interview is complete. Center Stage is fully Integrated with TVU Anywhere via API, so no external controls are required.

TVU Anywhere is a simple, downloadable app that turns any smartphone or tablet into a production camera, leveraging the universal availability of these devices to provide “on-air in an instant” convenience. Already in use by large media organizations around the globe, it has a wide range of capabilities such as dual-camera support, facial skin smoothing, remote pan-zoom and other camera settings that enable home, remote or field-based professionals to deliver high quality content using their mobile devices.