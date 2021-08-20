The new cloud-based system from TVU Networks, based on the company’s TVU Cloud Production Service, provides tools needed for independent producers to start live streaming businesses.

Remote production and live streaming became widespread in recent months, due to the pandemic, while a set of new tools introduced by different companies made it easier for everyone to broadcast from ever imaginable place. TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced its newest solution designed to offer independent producers an accessible path to start live streaming businesses.

The company’s new TVU Cloud Production Service offers a pay-as-you-go model, minimizing a company’s capital expenditures while realizing live production capabilities within its daily operating expenses. The new cloud-based live streaming package for remote productio, now available, was first tested in a real-world situation, for coverage of a large-scale wedding in Manila to reach guests who couldn’t travel to the event because of COVID-19 restrictions.

With the TVU Cloud Production Service, customers can set up a live streaming business for events such as weddings, online seminars, and corporate presentations. The system, TVU Networks claims, “is easy to use and requires no extensive hardware or software. Because it’s completely cloud-based, production can be done remotely.”

A live streaming package for remote production

Without sending crews to a location, productions are streamed in HD quality and produced with an affordable TVU Networks’ system. TVU Cloud Production Service is powered by the TVU Producer cloud-based live production platform, TVU Partyline for collaboration and broadcast-quality conferencing, TVU Anywhere app and the TVU Nano for Video IP video transmitter.

This system empowers the producer to begin a lucrative streaming business immediately,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “With it, they have everything they need to get up and running with a very flexible and easy-to-use configuration. We’re thrilled we can provide tools that enable creative professionals to realize their dreams. We can’t wait to see what they produce with TVU Cloud Production Service in the future.”

Here is a listing of the different components of the system:

TVU Producer provides live multi-camera video production in the cloud with no latency. Transmit live to TVU Producer from any camera using TVU’s range of live video transmitters, receive live feeds from TVU Grid and TVU RPS, or use the TVU Anywhere app to receive live video from mobile devices. Other features include distinctive transitions, graphics overlays, advanced audio mixing, closed captioning, live audience interaction.

With the TVU Anywhere mobile broadcasting app, customers can use their smart device to transmit full-HD live video from anywhere using cellular bonding technology and HEVC encoding. Content captured using TVU Anywhere can be sent directly to the cloud to be produced and distributed. It now has integrated support for Center Stage, a new iPad Pro (M1 Chip models) feature that automates subject tracking. The integration of Center Stage frees the reporter or anchor using TVU Anywhere from the constraints of holding a fixed position, using AI to automatically recognize the subject and tracking as he or she moves. It also features dual-camera support for simultaneous broadcast from front and rear cameras in a picture-in-picture or split-screen option.

TVU Partyline, a revolutionary development for social production, enables all members in a remote production environment to communicate seamlessly as if they were all in the same physical space. Production crews, talent and guests can use production tools and collaborate remotely in real time with full HD video quality, perfectly synchronized audio and video and mix minus one audio feedback. Collaboration within Partyline is made possible through the use of a Real Time Interactive Layer (RTIL). With a simple shared URL, participants can join Partyline to watch all program feeds live and interact, discuss, control and participate in a production in real-time with undetectable latency.

TVU Nano for Video is a lightweight and portable transmitter that leaves a small footprint while encoding high-definition video with virtually zero delay. Like other TVU transmitters, TVU Nano is powered by TVU Networks’ patented algorithm, Inverse Statmux Plus, to provide a high-bandwidth IP connection by aggregating multiple connection links including cellular, Ethernet and WiFi to secure bandwidth for stable transmission. Weighing in at half a kilogram or just over a pound, it can be easily mounted on professional cameras.