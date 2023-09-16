TVU Networks announced the debut and availability of its next generation 5G transmitter – the all new ONE, that is one of the company’s highlights at IBC2023, in Amsterdam.

Announced as the ultimate solution to power all your live events, regardless of type, size, location or budget, the new ONE transmitter provides easy switching between single camera IP and REMI wireless transmission.

The teaser from TVU Networks was enticing: “Join us in bidding farewell to expensive equipment, complex processes, and high carbon footprints. From now on, ONE solution is all your productions will need to excel in any setting.” At IBC2023 the company announced the debut and availability of its next generation 5G transmitter – the all new ONE , which combines 5G cellular transmission and multi-camera remote production within most compact and lightweight portable transmitter available.

Weighing in at just 1.79kg and only 200mm tall, the ONE is the most compact and full-featured portable 5G transmitter on the market that’s also easy to use, TVU Networks claims. The company adds that “within seconds, it’s ready for live 5G cellular transmission from a single video source. If synchronized frame accurate multi-camera live event coverage is desired, the ONE can switch to remote production for up to four video sources on the fly within minutes. It aggregates all available wireless and wired connections for transmission, including embedded 5G modems and Starlink. The ONE is fully integrated with the TVU cloud and on-prem ecosystem. All video feeds are AI powered with automated metadata for full video production.”

Demonstrated live for the first time at the IBC Conference in Amsterdam within the TVU Networks booth 5.C28 from September 15th to 18th, the ONE features the latest 5G NR modem technology and the most advanced antenna design available in a portable cellular backpack style transmitter. Using the latest generation Sub 6GHz, 3GPP Release 16, 5G embedded modems, ONE supports NSA and the latest SA networks, including network slicing and IPv6 connectivity.

The most advanced antenna array

TVU Networks also notes that “ONE has the most advanced antenna array on the market featuring multiple antennas per modem, including the ability to support MIMO uplink with supported carriers. Broadcasters will be assured of transmission with wider coverage, better range, increased data transfer rates, and the assurance of future compatibility thanks to this next phase of 5G network deployment.”

The ONE will also have the latest version of TVU’s patented Inverse StatMux transmission technology fully integrated into the unit. The newly developed ISX protocol provides the most reliable and efficient transmission protocol even in the most challenging transmission environments, such as heavy congestion or choppy signal areas. The new algorithm’s real-time monitoring of cell traffic and accurate projection of data connection throughput ensures the utilization of available bandwidth to its fullest potential, resulting in superior video quality and uninterrupted delivery. As an added advantage, ISX allows for extremely low latency as low as 0.3 seconds using cellular connectivity.

According to the company, the versatility of the ONE for cellular transmission or multi-camera REMI production makes it the perfect choice for live coverage of all types of major events including sports. With the ability to deliver 4K/60P HDR transmission, the ONE can provide the high-quality video demanded for sports viewing. It supports up to 3G-SDI or HDMI 2.0 inputs including SD, 720p, 1080i and 1080p at up to 60fps. 8 or 10 bit 4:2:2 or 4:2:0 are also supported for ultimate picture quality.

“With its versatility as either a traditional broadcast cellular 5G transmitter or REMI solution, the ONE provides an enormous amount of operating efficiency in the field for broadcasters,” stated Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Its synchronized multi-camera REMI capabilities also empower on-location crews to get on-air faster, all while reducing the carbon footprint. By leveraging existing studio infrastructure, eliminating the need for large production trucks, and using smaller field crews, this revolutionary approach contributes to a more environmentally sustainable broadcasting workflow.”

Additional Key Features of ONE:

Powerful Talkback and TVU Partyline Integration with Mix-Minus Audio – Using the unit’s connection aggregation, IFB, Intercom, and bi-directional TVU Voice (VoIP) are available. The unit also integrates with TVU Partyline for virtual conferencing and collaboration participation.

Aggregates Up To 12 Connections Simultaneously – Support for up to six embedded 5G modems, Starlink, Ethernet, WiFi, satellite, external USB modems and MiFi devices. It also supports the direct tethering of mobile devices and tablets supporting 5G mmWave.

Dual Encoding – TVU pioneered integrated dual encoding. The unit automatically encodes the live transmission in either HEVC or H.264 using Variable Rate Encoding and a second pristine encoded copy to an inserted SD memory card.

Fast Progressive Download Transfer – No need to return to the studio to transfer a completed video shot. Lightning-fast Progressive Download can transfer a copy of a completed camera shot straight to the TVU Transceiver at the studio over aggregated wireless connections.

IP Streaming Output – Built-in function allows for direct control of streaming outputs from a TVU Transceiver including RTMP, SRT, Zixi and more. Or when using a TVU CloudR as an alternative to the Transceiver, it provides direct streaming to popular social media platforms, including YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Twitch and others.

TVU Networks is demonstrating the ONE solution at IBC2023, at TVU Networks booth 5.C28.