The new YoloBox Ultra can stream at 4K using the H.264 and H.265 codecs and can simultaneously stream to 3 horizontal destinations, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, or custom RTMP destinations.

Introduced as “The Ultimate YoloBox Experience”, the new YoloBox Ultra is a powerful tool that functions as an encoder, switcher, monitor, recorder and streaming studio all in one. With its pocket-friendly size, it is, according to YoloLiv, the perfect streaming tool for you when you are on location. First shown at IBC 2023, the Yolobox Ultra will be available this November.

The new YoloBox Ultra comes with a number of new features and has inherited several professional features from the previous Pro version such as customizable graphics, chroma key, inviting guests, instant replay, auto-switching, video cropping, PiP and much more. With the new Ultra, users can stream at 4K using the H.264 and H.265 codecs and can simultaneously stream to 3 horizontal destinations including Facebook, Youtube, Twitch, or custom RTMP destinations, or 2 vertical platforms including Instagram and TikTok.

HDMI output for monitoring

The new streaming studio is easy to control and the intuitive 8″ touchscreen display showcases the streaming image, input streams, and control interface, allowing you to easily switch between different sources with a simple touch. Furthermore, the YoloBox Ultra provides an HDMI output, allowing you to display your stream locally on an optional HDMI display for convenient monitoring.

The YoloBox Ultra can record all video inputs, as well as the program video in mp4 format directly into the built-in SD card or a USB flash drive up to 1TB in capacity, giving you full flexibility in post-production. A powerful 20,000 mAh internal battery that keeps the screen powered for up to 6 hours and a bright 650 cd/m² display let you work wherever you are.

Connect 5 Internet sources

The YoloBox Ultra allows you to connect or combine up to 5 Internet sources – 4G LTE cellular, WiFi, Ethernet and USB dongle – into a single, faster and more reliable connection, ensuring a stable live stream without any interference.

Key specifications:

Encoder, monitor, switcher, recorder all in one

4K streaming, ISO recording

4 x HDMI & 2 x USB inputs + HDMI out

NDI + SRT input & output

USB webcam out + external hard drive

Stream via ethernet, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, USB dongle

Built-in battery

Supports H.264 & H.265

Multistream to Facebook, YouTube & RTMP (up to 3 platforms)

Multistream to TikTok, Instagram (2 vertical platforms)

Live Switch from up to 10 Sources

The new YoloBox Ultra will start to ship, as noted above, in November 2023.