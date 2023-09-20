Following hot on the heels of the new Ninja models announced last month, Atomos introduces the new Shogun series, with AtomOS 11, that delivers a host of new features.

The original Shogun revolutionized the film industry and the equipment of filmmakers around the world, giving them unprecedented recording capabilities for their cameras and a boost in the quality of their creative work. Now Atomos introduces a new generation of Shogun monitors, the new Shogun and Shogun Ultra. Both devices incorporate a completely new operating system – AtomOS 11 – that delivers a host of new features, including EL Zone exposure referenced colorized image, ARRI False Color, and new scheduled playback and recording tools.

Both monitors were on display at IBC2023, Amsterdam, at the Atomos booth (11.D25). The new Shoguns include more codecs as standard: 6K Apple ProRes RAW (8K with Shogun Ultra), Apple ProRes, DNxHD as well as H.265, which was previously available only as a paid option. Atomos says that “for better consistency, Shogun and Shogun Ultra have the same differentiating features as the new Ninja and Ninja Ultra.”

4K camera to cloud mode

The key differences between the new Shogun and Ninja lines are the former’s brighter, 2000nit 7-inch screen, plus its fully integrated connectivity. Because Shogun has both 12G-SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, it can be used for cross-conversion, unlike a Ninja fitted with Atomos Connect. Shogun has more power options too, with NP battery slot and an integrated 2.1mm locking jack DC input socket. Shogun Ultra is ideal for use with cinematic cameras and can record full-quality files to Apple ProRes RAW up to 4K 60p while at the same time recording HD 60p to H.265, and supporting automatic matching filenames, timecode and record trigger from many popular models of ARRI, Canon, RED and Sony cameras.

Both Shogun and Shogun Ultra models have the new 4K camera to cloud mode that lets you record and upload much higher quality bitrate H.265 video with higher framerates and customized parameters. The files are lightweight enough for camera to cloud workflows, but more than good enough quality for immediate use on social media, sports reporting or news gathering.

Both Shogun units can take advantage of Atomos RemoteView – a brand new technology where you can share live views from your Atomos screen with other Atomos monitors, as well as with iPads, Macs and Apple TVs wirelessly. You can monitor what’s happening on-set and look through any connected camera taking the shot, from anywhere in the world. RemoteView is a major new feature for production teams, with features never seen before at this price point.

Shogun monitors have Wi-Fi 6E

Shogun Ultra features lower latency cloud connectivity and higher throughput, thanks to Wi-Fi 6E integration. Once again, Atomos is leading the way by incorporating this cutting-edge Wi-Fi standard into its cloud-enabled products.

“With both our Ninja and Shogun lines we are bringing new functionality to market, and at the same time making our different product offerings easier to understand,” said Trevor Elbourne, CEO of Atomos. “Ninja and Shogun offer matched performance, but the main differentiation is in screen size and brightness – 5-inch, 1000 nit versus 7-inch, 2000 nit – and cloud connectivity – modular or integrated.”

“We want to offer our customers a clearer choice of price point versus performance, exactly as we do with new Ninja and Ninja Ultra,” added Elbourne.

AtomOS 11 will also be made available for free to existing Shogun Connect users via a firmware update. Going forward, Shogun Connect will be superseded by Shogun Ultra.

Both Shogun and Shogun Ultra will be shipping from early October 2023, priced at $999/€999 and $1,199/€1,199 respectively, excluding local sales taxes.