Sony Ci camera to cloud workflows will be available to a wide range of cameras via Atomos Cloud Studio to enable speedy, seamless transfer of content.

Atomos will be at NAB 2023 – booth C4135 – to show some of the company’s products and demonstrate new interactions. One of the highlights is the just announced support of Sony’s Ci Media Cloud, which allows access directly from Atomos Cloud Studio – integrating Atomos’ pioneering CONNECT range of camera mounted monitor-recorders (excludes Zato CONNECT) which can be attached to virtually any HDMI or SDI camera source.

Here is a description, shared by Atomos, of how the whole process works:

On set camera to cloud workflows significantly speed up content creation by reducing the time it takes to get from acquisition to post-production. There is no need to ship hard drives or copy files from one drive to another. With this integration, users can upload files directly to a specific folder in their Ci Workspace from any camera using Atomos CONNECT products. Once files are uploaded to a Workspace, Ci automatically creates transcodes, and makes the files available for preview, commenting, and review. Files, proxies, and clips can be delivered to post-production teams directly from Ci, avoiding duplicate copies of files and redundant rendering. Flexible access models, unlimited users, and secure file sharing tools allow productions to quickly and easily bring new team members on to projects and work seamlessly together.

Just $/€5 per month

Basic access to Sony’s Ci Media Cloud will be available through Atomos Cloud Studio free of charge. For just $/€5 per month, customers can register up to five Atomos CONNECT devices, all capable of uploading 1080P proxy files while recording production-quality files locally. Proxy uploads use Atomos’ unique progressive file transfer technology, a transformative innovation that gets content into Ci extremely quickly.

“Sony’s Ci Media Cloud platform is firmly established in high-end scripted and movie workflows,” said Trevor Elbourne, CEO of Atomos. “With our integration we can bring this rich collection of proven online tools to a much wider audience. We see Atomos Cloud Studio as the gateway into many different workflow solutions, and we’re excited to be offering our customers more options to suit their preferences.”

“Atomos’ monitor-recorders have long supported Sony’s camera technology and been a favorite among users within the M&E industry,” said David Rosen, Vice President of Cloud Applications and Services, Sony Electronics. “The integration between Ci and Atomos provides today’s creator with an agile and streamlined pathway to support rapid delivery of high-quality content to the cloud, saving valuable time during production. This new compatibility allows creatives to tell powerful stories in a timely fashion – from virtually anywhere – using the tools they love.”

The new integration is scheduled to be rolled out in mid-2023.